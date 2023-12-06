Name John Oates Net Worth $60 million Gender Male DOB Apr 7, 1949 Age 74 Nationality American Profession Singer, guitarist, songwriter, record producer

In the news for his spat and ongoing legal tussle Daryl Hall, with whom he formed the hit duo Hall & Oates, American guitarist, musician, songwriter, and producer, John Oates now boasts a net worth of $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Before their split, Oates and Hall achieved remarkable success, selling 40 million records globally and securing ten number-one hits, many of which Oates co-wrote. His significant contributions to music have earned him recognition in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to his work with Hall, Oates released solo albums in 2002 and 2008.

Oates has made most of his fortune from album sales fueled by musical collaborations Hall, whom he crossed paths with while attending Temple University in 1967. Although both were in separate bands initially, they discovered a shared musical style, leading to the formation of the renowned duo, Hall & Oates. Living together in various apartments, they began making music and eventually signed a deal with Atlantic Records in 1972.

While their initial albums struggled for popularity, their move to RCA Records proved pivotal. The 1976 release, "Daryl Hall & John Oates" marked a turning point, featuring hits like "Sara Smile" and "She's Gone." The following year, "Bigger Than Both of Us" included the duo's first number-one hit, "Rich Girl."

Facing challenges in the late 1970s, Hall & Oates shifted their approach, recording in New York City and taking more control of their production. The result was the successful album "Voices" in 1980, featuring hits like "Kiss on My List" and "You Make My Dreams." This momentum continued with "Private Eyes" (1981) and "H2O" (1982), culminating in the massive success of "Maneater."

Daryl Hall (L) and John Oates of Daryl Hall & John Oates perform on day 1 of the ALL IN Arts & Music Festival | Photo by Scott Legato | Getty Images

In 1987, Hall & Oates joined Arista Records to release albums like "Ooh Yeah!" and "Change of Season." They continued to evolve, appearing on popular TV shows and received a Grammy nomination for a live performance of "Sara Smile" in 2009. The pinnacle of their career came in 2014 when Hall & Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

John Oates of Daryl Hall & John Oates performs on day 1 of the ALL IN Arts & Music Festival | Photo by Scott Legato | Getty Images

John Oates has ventured into solo projects, releasing two albums: "Phunk Shui" in 2002 and "1000 Miles of Life" in 2008. In addition to his solo work, he has collaborated with various artists as a producer and writer, working with talents such as Margo Rey and Teddy Morgan over the years.

In 2018, Oates introduced a new musical endeavor with the album "The Good Road Band." This project marked a return to his musical roots and initial interests in country blues and ragtime music. Alongside his musical pursuits, Oates penned a memoir titled "Change of Seasons," offering insights into his life and experiences, and it was published in 2017.

In November 2023, a legal dispute emerged between Daryl Hall and John Oates. Hall filed a lawsuit against Oates, opposing his plan to sell a portion of his share in their joint venture to the music rights investment fund Primary Wave. Hall sought a restraining order to block the sale to prevent Oates from performing certain duo songs in his solo concerts. Primary Wave had already acquired a significant stake in Oates' share in 2007 for an estimated $25 to $50 million. The disagreement revolved around ownership and usage rights of the Hall & Oates musical catalog.

In 1994, John Oates and his wife, Aimee Oates bought land in Woody Creek, Colorado, for $660,000. They built a log cabin there in 1997, forming a close friendship with their neighbor, writer Hunter S. Thompson. In 2017, they listed the property for $6 million, later reducing it to $4.6 million but they still own it. In 2016, Oates purchased a home in Nashville for $2.21 million. This 1920s Tudor home in the Whitland neighborhood was once owned by Taylor Swift, who bought it for her parents in 2010. She later sold it to John Oates for a slight loss.

John Oates married model Nancy Hunter in 1983 after five years of dating. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1988. Later on, John entered a relationship with Aimee Oakes, and the two got married in 1995. They welcomed a son named Tanner in 1996. The couple is still happily married and divides their time between residences in Woody Creek, Colorado, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Why did Hall and Oates split up?

Hall and Oates had a feud over money and the rights to perform certain songs in their respective solo shows.

Who is Oates married to?

Oates is married to his second wife, Aimee with whom he shares a son.

Are Hall and Oates still friends?

Despite their legal dispute and artistic split, Oates reportedly claimed that he and Hall are still friends and they miraculously get along with each other.

