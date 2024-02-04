What Is Drummer John Dolmayan's Net Worth?

Name John Dolmayan Net Worth $16 Million Annual Income $5 Million Source of Income Music DOB July 15, 1972 Age 51 Years Gender Male Profession Musician, Songwriter, Drummer Nationality Lebanese, Armenian, American

Also Read: What Is Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht's Net Worth?

John Dolmayan, the renowned songwriter and drummer, has made an indelible mark on the music industry. With a successful career that includes being the drummer for the iconic rock band System of a Down, Dolmayan has accumulated an impressive net worth of $16 million.

John Dolmayan of System Of A Down | Photo by SGranitz | WireImage

Dolmayan's primary source of income has been his music career. Starting his journey at a very young age, he honed his skills through relentless practice and drew inspiration from various musical genres, including jazz and rock. He was highly influenced by Keith Moon of The Who, John Bonham of Led Zeppelin, Stewart Copeland of The Police, and Neil Peart of Rush.

Also Read: What Is 'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch's Net Worth?

Dolmayan's breakthrough came in 1997 when he joined System of a Down. He initially stepped in for their original drummer, Ontronik "Andy" Khachaturian. Over the years, Dolmayan contributed to the band's immense success by recording five albums with them, including their self-titled debut in 1998, the multi-Platinum-certified "Toxicity" in 2001, and other chart-topping albums like "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize." In 2006, Dolmayan was honored as Drummer of the Year by DRUM! Magazine and was even featured in their March edition.

Following System of a Down's hiatus in 2006, Dolmayan and Daron Malakian, the band's guitarist/vocalist, collaborated to create a new group named Scars on Broadway. They released their debut album in the summer of 2008. In August 2009, Scars on Broadway, with Dolmayan, Perez, Shamoun, and Cifarelli, embarked on a USO tour in Iraq, featuring covers and original songs.

Also Read: What Is Filmmaker Jason Blum's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Dolmayan (@johndolmayan_)

Dolmayan's love for comic books led him to try his hands at the comic book retail industry. He launched "Torpedo Comics" in Nevada, which has both physical stores and a significant online presence.

Instagram 303K Followers Facebook 249K Followers Twitter 14.2K Followers

During the 2000s, Dolmayan was romantically involved with model Tiffany Taylor. Following their separation, he started a relationship with Diana Madatyan, the sister of Angela Madatyan, who is married to System frontman Serj Tankian. Eventually, Dolmayan and Diana tied the knot, and they are now proud parents to two daughters.

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan performs at KXTE Xtreme Radio's "Our Big Concert 5" | Photo by Ethan Miller | Getty Images

What is John Dolmayan's net worth?

John Dolmayan's net worth is estimated to be $16 million.

What are John Dolmayan's major influences as a drummer?

Dolmayan's major influences include Keith Moon (The Who), John Bonham (Led Zeppelin), Stewart Copeland (The Police), and Neil Peart (Rush).

What are John Dolmayan's other business ventures?

Apart from his music career, John Dolmayan owns "Torpedo Comics," a comic book retail business.

What is John Dolmayan's political stance?

John Dolmayan has shown support for Donald Trump's presidency, despite having political differences with some of his bandmates, including Serj Tankian.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Actress Jessica Walter's Net Worth At The Time of Her Death?

Malaysia's New King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Is a Billionaire Who Owns Private Army, 300 Cars, Jets and More