Name Jim Parsons Net Worth $160 million Gender Male DOB Mar 24, 1973 Age 50 year Nationality Actor, Voice Actor Profession United States of America

Jim Parsons, an American actor and producer, boasts a substantial net worth of $160 million. His primary source of income stems from his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" (2007–2019), a role that garnered him multiple accolades, including four Primetime Emmys. Notably, this series catapulted Jim Parsons to become the highest-paid actor on television for several years. In addition to his acting career, since 2017, he has taken on the roles of narrator and executive producer for a prequel series centered around his character, titled "Young Sheldon."

Image Source: Jim Parsons during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 / Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Jim Parsons' earnings from "The Big Bang Theory"

In the first season of "The Big Bang Theory," (2007) Jim earned $60,000 per episode, totaling just over $1 million for the whole season. Then, for seasons two through four, he got a bump to $250,000 per episode, which adds up to $17.5 million for those 70 episodes. In seasons five through seven, Jim made $350,000 per episode, adding $25.2 million to his earnings. For seasons eight through ten, he raked in $1.2 million per episode, equaling $86 million for those three seasons. In the final two seasons, 11 and 12, Jim agreed to a slightly lower salary of $1 million per episode, bringing in $48 million for those two seasons. When you add it all together, Jim Parsons made a jaw-dropping $177.7 million from his original salary during his time on "The Big Bang Theory."

Image Source: Jim Parsons attends the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards / Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Awards

Jim Parsons' royalties

In the later seasons of the show, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki, the main cast members, secured a deal granting them each a 1% share in the show's backend earnings. During the first year of syndication, the show brought in a whopping $1 billion. Consequently, each of the three actors received an extra $10 million that year. Though syndication earnings usually decline, they can anticipate an annual income of approximately $10 million each for the next ten years.

In April 2019, Jim Parsons sold his long-standing residence in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood for $6.95 million. He had initially acquired the house from "Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson in 2014 for $6.325 million, and it had also been owned by former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Currently, Jim resides in New York City's Gramercy Park neighborhood. He acquired his first condo there in 2011 for $1.82 million, and the subsequent year, he purchased an adjacent condo for $2.82 million.

Image Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Instagram 10.7 million followers Facebook 1.4 million followers

In May 2012, a "New York Times" article revealed Jim Parsons was gay and in a decade-long relationship. He later married art director Todd Spiewak on May 13, 2017, at New York City's Rainbow Room. In 2013, while receiving the Inspiration Award from GLESN, Jim shared that he doesn't see their relationship as activism but rather as an everyday, ordinary expression of love.

Emmy Awards: He received nine Emmy nominations, winning four times for "The Big Bang Theory" and earning nominations for "The Normal Heart" and "Hollywood."

Other Awards: Jim has received various accolades, such as Critics Choice Television Awards, Gold Derby Awards, a Golden Globe, People's Choice Awards, and more for his work on "The Big Bang Theory."

Image Source: Jim Parsons attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards/ Paul Archuleta/ Getty Images

Stage Work: He won a Theatre World Award for his performance in "The Normal Heart."

Walk of Fame and GLAAD Award: Jim received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 and was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018.

Ensemble Awards: The cast of "Hidden Figures" received several ensemble awards from prestigious organizations.

CinEuphoria Awards: "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Normal Heart" received recognition at the CinEuphoria Awards.

How much was Sheldon paid per episode?

Parsons was making $1 million per episode in 2017.

Does Jim Parsons have a child in real life?

Jim has been in a relationship with Emmy-nominated producer Todd Spiewak for nearly 20 years They tied the knot in 2017. While the pair don't have any children together.

What is Jim Parsons' full name?

Jim Parsons' full name is James Joseph Parsons

