Name Jhené Aiko Net Worth $6 Million Salary $500,000 + Source of Income Singer DOB Mar 16, 1988 Age 35 years old Gender Female Profession Singer-songwriter Nationality American

Having made a name as part of R&B crew B2K as well as a solo artist, Jhené Aiko, the talented American singer-songwriter, has earned a net worth of $6 million. She stands out for expressing emotional extremes through her lyrics and was noticed for collaborations with Big Sean and Drake in the same year that she released her debut EP as a solo performer. Aiko already had a background in the industry as both her sisters had established themselves in the R&B space as members of the group Gyrl in the 90s.

Aiko's income primarily stems from her successful music journey, which started by giving her vocals to several B2K releases in the early 2000s. However, complications with her record label hindered the release of her debut album in 2003, leading to a hiatus in her career. It wasn't until 2011 that Aiko made a comeback with the mixtape "Sailing Souls," showcasing her evolution as an artist and featuring collaborations with renowned musicians like Drake, Kanye West, and Miguel.

Jhene Aiko during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada/ Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic

In 2014, Aiko's debut studio album, "Souled Out," was met with both commercial and critical acclaim. It debuted at number three on the US "Billboard 200" chart, further boosting her income and establishing her as a rising star in the industry.

Apart from her career in music, Aiko has also ventured into the world of endorsements. She has been associated with prominent brands like Beats By Dre, Pepsi, and Teva, contributing to her net worth through lucrative endorsement deals.

In July 2022, Jhené Aiko took a step further in her career by launching the Allel Sound imprint in collaboration with Def Jam Records. The label signed rising star August 08 last year, who has also collaborated with Aiko.

A significant portion of Aiko's net worth can be attributed to her real estate investments. In 2020, she purchased a home in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $2.5 million. The following year, she invested $3.4 million in a property in Encino, California, which she later listed for sale at $3.65 million.

Year Earnings 2021 $3.5 Million 2022 $5 Million 2023 $6 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 17 Million Followers Twitter 2.7 Million Followers Facebook 3.6 Million Followers

Jhene Aiko arrives at Spotify's 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards at The Theatre at Ace Hotel/ Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Aiko's personal life has been marked by relationships, including her previous marriage to Oladipo "Dot da Genius" Omishore and her ongoing, on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Big Sean. The couple welcomed a son in November 2022, and started following each other again on social media amidst rumors of a separation in 2023.

3 Grammy Award nominations in 2015

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Jhene Aiko performs during the Lights On Festival at Concord Pavilion/ Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

What is Jhené Aiko's primary source of income?

Jhené Aiko's primary source of income is her music career, including album sales, royalties, and live performances.

How many Grammy nominations has Jhené Aiko received?

Jhené Aiko has received a total of three Grammy Award nominations in her career, with one of them being for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

