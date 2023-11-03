What Is 'Shaolin Temple' Star Jet Li's Net Worth?

Name Jet Li Net Worth $250 Million Sources of Income Acting, Producing, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 26, 1963 Age 60 Nationality China-Singaporean Profession Actor, Martial Artist, Film Producer

Also Read: What Is Beastie Boys Star Adam Horovitz aka Ad-Rock’s Net Worth?

Jet Li | Getty Images | Gregg DeGuire

Chinese-born Singaporean Jet Li is one of the most famous Chinese film stars and among the greatest martial artists of today's time. After retiring from Wushu at 18, he pursued acting and debuted with the film "Shaolin Temple" which made him a star overnight. The success of this film led to more successful projects including "Zhang Yimou's Hero," "Once Upon a Time in China," "Fist of Legend," and "Fearless." As of November 2023, Jet Li's Net Worth is around $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jet Li has been working in both Chinese and English language films for a very long time. His remarkable talent has not only garnered him fame but also a ton of fortune.

Also Read: From Fame With 'Unfaithful' to Divorce From Halle Berry: Olivier Martinez's Life and Net Worth

Career highlights

Also Read: From Rising as Pharma Bro to Ending up Broke and in Jail: Martin Shkreli's Descent and Net Worth

Jet Li was inclined towards Wushu and later specialized in many styles of Wushu including Chángquán, and other styles like Fānziquán. He found success as a martial arts expert which led to his success as a filmstar. He was soon seen on screen and his debut film "Shaolin Temple" catapulted him to stardom overnight. The film sold more than 300 million tickets at the Chinese box office and grossed close to US $85 million. The film was so successful that it spawned two more sequels "Shaolin Temple 3: Martial Arts of Shaolin."

He was also seen in projects like, "Once Upon a Time in China," "Fist of Legend" which was a remake of Bruce Lee's "Fist of Fury" and the two films "Fong Sai-yuk" and "Fong Sai-yuk II." He made his Hollywood debut in the year 1998 with the film "Lethal Weapon 4" in the role of a villain. He later starred in the film "Romeo Must Die" which was released in 2000 and was also seen in "The One," and "Kiss of the Dragon." He returned to the Chinese industry and did films like "Hero", which was a commercial success with a box office collection of $177.4 million worldwide.

Li Lianjie, known to the world as Jet Li, was born on April 26, 1963, in Beijing, China. He grew up with three siblings. He was married to his first wife, Qiuyan Huang, who was also into Wushu. They have two daughters Si and Taimi. He was then married to Nina Li Chi with whom he also shares two daughters, Jane and Jada. He had Chinese citizenship until 2003 but later held US citizenship from 2003 to 2009. He later renounced his citizenship in 2009 and became a Singaporean citizen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jet Li (@jetli)

Jet Li has been the philanthropic ambassador for the Red Cross Society of China since January 2006 and has also served as the Good Will Ambassador for the International Red Cross. He is also the founder of The One Foundation which helps in disaster relief and works closely with the Red Cross.

Golden Horse Film Festival- Nominated in 2008 for "The Warlords"

Hong Kong Film Awards- Winner in 2008 for "The Warlords"

Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards- Nominated in 2008 for "The Warlords"

Hundred Flowers Awards- Nominated in 2008 for "The Warlords"

MTV Movie + TV Awards- Nominated in 2003 for "Cradle 2 the Grave"

People's Choice Awards, USA- Nominated in 2007 for Favorite Male Action Star

Teen Choice Awards- Nominated in 2008 for "War."

Instagram 2.9M Twitter 97.2K Facebook 28M

Jet Li | Getty Images | Jesse Grant

Why did Jet Li stop acting?

In 2013, Li revealed that he suffers from hyperthyroidism and has been dealing with the disease for three long years. Therefore, he is not that active in the movie industry anymore.

How much is Jet Li's net worth?

Li is worth $250 million as of November 2023.

Why is Jet Li so famous?

Li is famous for his brilliant martial arts skills and for his portrayals of virtuous and humble heroes.

More from MARKETREALIST

Kate Ceberano's Music Transcended Genres From Jazz to Pop; Here's Her Net Worth

What Is Country Music Superstar Miranda Lambert’s Net Worth?