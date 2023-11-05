Name Jeb Bush Net Worth $40 million DOB 11 February 1953 Age 70 years Gender Male Profession Politician, real estate developer, banker Nationality American

Son of former President George H.W. Bush and brother of another President George W. Bush, prominent American politician Jeb Bush has a significant influence in both politics and business, with a $40 million net worth. He served as the 43rd Governor of Florida and was a presidential candidate in 2016, as he hails from a family with a deep-rooted legacy in American politics.

Jeb Bush's early career was in the banking sector, where he worked at the Texas Commerce Bank. After several years, he was tasked with opening a new branch of the bank in Caracas, Venezuela. However, it was his entry into the world of politics that became a significant source of income. Serving as the Governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007, he not only played a pivotal role in shaping the state's policies but also drew a substantial salary during his tenure. Bush's salary as governor, coupled with his engagement in various political roles, contributed significantly to his net worth.

After his foray into politics, Jeb Bush ventured into business, and became a partner in The Codina Group, a prominent real estate development firm in South Florida. His involvement in real estate investments and entrepreneurial pursuits, added to his revenue streams.

Jeb Bush's political aspirations culminated in a presidential campaign in 2016. While this campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, it also served as a source of income as he received contributions and endorsements during the election process. His active involvement in Florida politics, including roles such as Chairman of the Dade County Republican Party and Florida's Secretary of Commerce, contributed to his income as well as political stature. Bush's engagement in various charitable and civil activities, such as co-chairing the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and establishing the Foundation for Excellence in Education, demonstrated his commitment to education reform and philanthropic endeavors.

Jeb Bush's personal life is characterized by a strong family foundation and a journey of faith. He met his future wife, Columba Garnica Gallo, during his time teaching English in León, Mexico, in 1970. Their connection blossomed into a lifelong partnership, leading to their marriage in Austin, Texas, in 1974. Together, they built a family, welcoming their first child, George, in 1976, followed by a daughter, Noelle, in 1977, and another son, Jeb Jr., in 1983. In a significant transition, Bush, who was raised in an Episcopalian household, chose to convert to Roman Catholicism in 1995. His commitment to his faith was further exemplified when he became a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service order, in 2004. He is an active member of the Father Hugon Council in Tallahassee, reflecting his devout engagement in the Catholic community and service.

Jeb Bush speaks onstage during OZY FEST 2017 Presented By OZY.com at Rumsey Playfield on July 22, 2017 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

Was Jeb Bush the first in his family to enter politics?

No, Jeb Bush's family had a strong political background. His father, George H.W. Bush, and older brother, George W. Bush, both served as U.S. Presidents.

What were some of Jeb Bush's key policies as Florida's Governor?

During his time as Florida's Governor, Jeb Bush focused on preserving the Everglades, controlling medical malpractice costs, introducing school choice with charter schools, and initiating reforms in the state's education system.

Did Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign have a lasting impact?

Although his 2016 presidential campaign did not succeed, it's remembered for the "low energy" nickname coined for him by Donald Trump.

