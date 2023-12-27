Name Kamaljit Singh Jhooti Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Male Date of Birth March 26, 1981 Age 42 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer, Rapper, Artist, Actor, Musician

Jay Sean, born Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, is a renowned singer, songwriter, and record producer. Particularly known for his fusion of Indian and R&B sounds, he has made significant contributions to the music industry. He debuted in the UK's Asian Underground scene as a member of the Rishi Rich Project with "Dance with You." As of 2023, Sean has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Singer Jay Sean arrives to celebrate his birthday and perform at Eve Nightclub | Photo by Steven Lawton | Getty Images

Jay Sean's primary sources of income include music sales, concert earnings, and collaborations. His journey took off with the hit "Dance with You," reaching the 12th spot on the UK Singles Chart in 2003 and landing him a deal with Virgin Records. After leaving Virgin Records, he founded his independent label, Jayded Records, releasing his single "Ride It" in early 2008.

In 2009, Sean joined Justin Timberlake's charity concert, raising over $9 million for Shriners Hospital for Children. He has collaborated with various artists, including Corbin Bleu for "Deal With It," Birdman for "Written on Her," Skepta for "Lush," and Kevin Rudolf for "I Made It (Cash Money Heroes)."

From 2009 to 2014, Sean was with Cash Money Records. His debut single "Down" featuring Lil Wayne topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009, making him the first solo South Asian artist and the first UK urban act to achieve this feat. His American debut album, "All or Nothing," reached No. 37 on the US Billboard 200. In 2009, he was ranked No. 35 in Billboard's Hot 100 Artists.

In 2015, Sean, along with Rishi Rich and Juggy D, released the single "Freak." He has also worked with renowned DJs like Hardwell, Alex Gaudino, and DJ Prostyle. His collaboration with Indian pop singer Guru Randhawa on the track "Surma Surma" in 2020, earned him well-deserved recognition in the music industry.

Jay Sean performs at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois | Photo by Raymond Boyd | Getty Images

Sean owns a luxurious mansion in Hounslow, Wimbledon, complete with a swimming pool, and another property in Manhattan. Moreover, the singer owns a white Lamborghini Gallardo, purchased for $200,457.

Instagram 595K Followers Twitter 1.1 Million Followers Facebook 5.5 Million Followers

Hey Twitter fam. I know I’m terrible at tweeting but if u followed me for my music I have a new one out Friday. here’s a link to my new song https://t.co/FO6NQesWFa . big love ! 🙌🏽✨ — Jay Sean (@jaysean) January 10, 2023

Sean was born on 26 March 1981 in Hounslow, West London into an Indian Punjabi Sikh family. He attended Latymer Upper School, the same private school that Hugh Grant, Heston Blumenthal, and Lily Cole went to. He later enrolled in Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London but dropped out to pursue a singing career.

He married singer Thara in 2009. Together, they have a daughter named Ayva and a son named Aaryan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Sean (@jaysean)

- UK Asian Music Awards (AMAs) 2005: Best Album (Me Against Myself)

- DesiHits Artist of the Year Award 2007

- Brit Asia TV Music Awards 2010: Best Single ("Down")

- UK BMI Awards 2008: BMI Songwriter Awards ("Deal With It")

- Channel U Best of British Awards 2008: Best Video ("Ride It")

- MTV Russia Music Awards 2008: Best International Artist

- Rogers Filmi South Asian Film Festival 2009: Music Video Award ("Down")

- UK Urban Music Awards 2009: Best Collaboration ("Down" featuring Lil Wayne)

What is Jay Sean's net worth?

As of 2023, Jay Sean has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

What is Jay Sean's primary source of income?

Jay Sean's primary source of income includes his successful music career, including album sales, concert earnings, and collaborations.

Is Jay Sean from India?

Jay Sean was born in Harlesden, London, and has roots in India.