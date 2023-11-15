Name Javier Bardem Net Worth $30 Million Annual Income $8 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth March 1, 1969 Age 54 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, film producer Nationality Spain

Spanish actor Javier Bardem has built a net worth of $30 million through his acting career in the film industry. Known for his exceptional talent, Bardem has left an indelible mark with his performances in a wide range of films, including "Before Night Falls," "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," "Skyfall," and "Dune." His portrayal of Anton Chigurh in "No Country for Old Men" earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Mañana a las 22:00 en @la2_tve 'Santuario' y 'Esperanza', dos apasionantes expediciones en barcos de Greenpeace, desde la Antártida hasta el Ártico, para conocer de cerca ecosistemas de belleza incomparable, cómo se trabaja para protegerlos y los peligros a los que se enfrentan pic.twitter.com/UdwqBBWsYz — Javier Bardem (@BardemAntarctic) February 16, 2021

Bardem's primary source of income comes from his acting career, which spans over several decades. The actor initially gained recognition through a small role in his debut major motion picture, "The Ages of Lulu," when he was 21. He continued with roles in films like "Amo tu cama rica" and "High Heels." He played the lead male in "Jamón Jamón" alongside Penélope Cruz. The film became an international hit.

Bardem achieved recognition with his role as Ramón Sampedro in "Mar Adentro" (2004), winning Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. His Hollywood debut was in "Collateral." He also starred in "Goya's Ghosts," playing a twisted monk in the Spanish Inquisition alongside Natalie Portman.

Javier Bardem and his wife own a mansion in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles, near Sunset Boulevard. While it's been on the market for over a year and experienced price reductions, it's renowned for its difficulty in selling despite its beauty. The property, covering 1,020 square meters includes high ceilings and large windows, providing a sense of warmth, and making it adaptable to various needs.

Born on March 1, 1969, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, Bardem hails from a family with a filmmaking and acting background. Despite facing personal challenges, the actor's early exposure to the film industry through his family's connections sparked his interest in the world of cinema. He initially considered a career in painting and spent four years studying art at the Escuela de Artes y Oficios in Madrid. However, he later decided to pursue acting. In 2007, Bardem entered into a relationship with fellow Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, whom he later married in 2010. The couple has two children.

- 73rd Academy Awards (2000): Best Actor in a Leading Role, Nomination for "Before Night Falls"

- 80th Academy Awards (2008): Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Win for "No Country for Old Men"

- 83rd Academy Awards (2010): Best Actor in a Leading Role, Nomination for "Biutiful"

- 94th Academy Awards (2021): Best Actor in a Leading Role, Nomination for "Being the Ricardos"

What is Javier Bardem's most iconic role?

Javier Bardem's most iconic role is arguably Anton Chigurh in the Coen brothers' adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel "No Country for Old Men." For this role, he won an Academy Award.

What are Javier Bardem's primary sources of income?

Javier Bardem's primary sources of income are his acting career, which includes roles in films, and various endorsements and promotional activities related to the film industry.

Does Javier Bardem have a presence on social media?

Yes, Javier Bardem is active on social media.

What awards has Javier Bardem won or been nominated for?

Javier Bardem has received several accolades throughout his career, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "No Country for Old Men." He has also been nominated for Academy Awards in various categories, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Before Night Falls," "Biutiful," and "Being the Ricardos."

