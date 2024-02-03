What Is Filmmaker Jason Blum's Net Worth?

Name Jason Blum Net Worth $200 Million Annual Income $30 Million + Source of Income Films Date of Birth February 20, 1969 Age 54 Years Gender Male Profession Film producer, Businessperson, Television producer Nationality United States of America

Jason Blum, the mastermind behind some of the most successful horror franchises in the film industry, boasts an impressive net worth of $200 million. Born in Los Angeles, California, to art-savvy parents, Blum's journey to success is as intriguing as the spine-chilling movies he produces.

Blum's primary source of income is his role as the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, a company renowned for its groundbreaking approach to horror filmmaking. The production house has created some of the most low-budget, high-profit movies, including "Paranormal Activity," "Insidious," and "The Purge."

People seem to think this script is AMAZING. Please read and judge for yourself. :) 'Dumb Money' Screenplay: Read Script From Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo

Blum and his wife Lauren Schuker own properties in Santa Monica, Hancock Park, Brooklyn Heights, and Los Angeles. Their total assets are worth approximately $40 million.

Blum was born on February 20, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. In 1991, he graduated from Vassar College. In 1995, he produced Baumbach's debut film, "Kicking and Screaming." In 2012, Blum married journalist Lauren Schuker.

25th Independent Spirit Awards: Nominated for Best First Feature for "Paranormal Activity" (2010)

66th Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Television Movie for "The Normal Heart" (2014)

72nd Golden Globe Awards: Nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film (2015)

26th Producers Guild of America Awards: Best Long-Form Television for "Whiplash" (2015)

4th AACTA International Awards: Nominate for Best Film for "Whiplash" (2015)

30th Independent Spirit Awards: Nominated for Best Film for "Whiplash" (2015)

87th Academy Awards: Nominated for Best Picture for "Whiplash" (2015)

67th Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series for "The Jinx" (2015)

27th Producers Guild of America Awards: Best Non-Fiction Television for "The Jinx" (2016)

Gotham Independent Film Awards 2017: Nominated for Best Feature for "Get Out" (2017)

75th Golden Globe Awards: Nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "Get Out" (2018)

29th Producers Guild of America Awards: Nominated for Best Theatrical Motion Picture for "Get Out" (2018)

33rd Independent Spirit Awards: Best Film for "Get Out" (2018)

90th Academy Awards: Nominated for Best Picture for "Get Out" (2018)

Gotham Independent Film Awards 2018: Nominated for Breakthrough Series – Long Form for "Sharp Objects"

76th Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture – Drama for "BlackKklansman" (2019)

76th Golden Globe Awards: Nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film for "Sharp Objects" (2019)

30th Producers Guild of America Awards: Best Limited Series Television for "Sharp Objects" (2019)

30th Producers Guild of America Awards: Nominated for Best Theatrical Motion Picture for "BlackKklansman" (2019)

72nd British Academy Film Awards: Nominated for Best Film for "BlackKklansman" (2019)

91st Academy Awards: Nominated for Best Picture for "BlackKklansman" (2019)

71st Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated for Outstanding Limited Series for "Sharp Objects" (2019)

77th Golden Globe Awards: Nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film for "The Loudest Voice" (2020)

41st Golden Raspberry Awards: Nominated for Worst Picture for "Fantasy Island" (2021)

75th Locarno Film Festival: Premio Raimondo Rezzonico (Best Independent Producer) (2022)

How did Jason Blum start his career?

Jason Blum began his career working at Ethan Hawke's theater company before entering the film industry.

What is Blumhouse Productions known for?

Blumhouse Productions is renowned for producing low-budget, high-profit horror films, including franchises like "Paranormal Activity" and "The Purge."

What is Jason Blum's net worth?

As of 2023, Jason Blum's net worth is $200 million.

