Name Jaden Smith Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, music, business DOB July 8, 1998 Age 25 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Musician, Entrepreneur

Actor, model, singer/rapper Jaden Smith has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of August, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Smith ventured into acting at a very young age, accompanying his father Will Smith in the global hit “The Pursuit of Happyness”. He then branched out to carve his name in Hollywood with appearances in "Karate Kid" and a successful music career.

Jaden Smith onstage during McDonald's at Bleacher Report All-Star Experience | Getty Images | John Sciulli

Smith debuted with the film “The Pursuit of Happyness”, which grossed an astounding $308 million worldwide. He then got his big break with the 2010 film “Karate Kid” in which he played the lead role alongside Jackie Chan. The film grossed over $350 million worldwide, as per The Numbers. Smith won an MTV Award for his performance.

After that, he appeared in the 2014 sci-fi film “After Earth” alongside his dad again, followed by Netflix original series “The Get Down”, “Skate Kitchen”, and “Life in a Year”. Smith then ventured into music and went on to collaborate with Justin Bieber on the superhit songs “Never Say Never” and “The Cool Café”.

After several years, Smith released his first album, “Syre” and a year later, he released “Syre: The Electric Album”.

Jaden performs onstage during the "Justice World Tour" | Getty Images | Kevin Mazur

In 2011, Smith signed a contract for two Karate Kid films one of which paid him $1 million as an upfront fee for the film. With the film's global success, Smith received a bonus of $2 million. He was paid $250,000 for "The Pursuit of Happyness", as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Before signing a deal with Roc Nation, Smith was releasing all of his music under his independent record label, MSFTSMusic, and got to keep all the revenue from sales. He has also co-founded the spring water company Just Water in 2015. After in just four years of its launch, the company was valued at $100 million, Fast Company reported. The company has rapidly grown with a presence in several countries including the US, UK, UAE, and Australia.

Did you know that scientists expect more #plastic in the ocean than fish (per weight) by '50?#singleuseplastic alternatives play a critical role in our bi-national efforts to reduce #marinedebris



We're happy to work w/ eco-conscious brands like @JUST water! #EarthDay22 pic.twitter.com/nJ1gLRZD1T — WILDCOAST (@WILDCOAST) April 21, 2022

He has also dabbled in modeling for Louis Vuitton, launched his clothing line called MSFTSrep and continues to be an avid social media influencer with millions of followers.

Smith filed for emancipation from his family in 2015 and moved out of his family’s home in 2017 along with Willow Smith. As per Daily Mail, Smith’s home is located in a gated community in Hidden Hills, California. The mansion worth $4 million reportedly has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and is surrounded by plenty of greenery.

Smith was reportedly in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens' younger sister Stella. Later, reports surfaced that Smith was dating Kylie Jenner, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Between 2012 and 2015, Smith dated Sarah Snyder, who reportedly inspired many of the songs for his album “Syre.”

Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner at the "Ender's Game" Los Angeles premiere | Getty Images | Steve Granitz

2018 Gold Creator Award: Youtube Creator Reward

2018 Queerty: Style Trendsetter

2011 BET Award: YoungStars Award For “The Pursuit of Happyness”

2007 MTV Movie Award: Breakthrough Performance For “The Pursuit of Happyness”

2011 Young Artist Award: Best Performance in a Feature Film - Leading Young Actor For “The Karate Kid”

2007 Teen Choice Award: Choice Movie: Chemistry For “The Pursuit of Happyness”

2006 PFCS Award: Best Performance by a Youth in a Lead or Supporting Role – Male For “The Pursuit of Happyness”

2009 Saturn Award: Best Performance by a Younger Actor For “The Day the Earth Stood Still”

How old is Jaden Smith?

Jaden Smith is 25 years old.

Is Karate Kid 2 still happening?

In September 2022, the film described as "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise", was confirmed to be in development for release in 2024.

What is Jaden Smith's Net Worth?

Jaden Smith has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of August, according to Celebrity Net Worth.