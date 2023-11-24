Name Ion Țiriac Net Worth $1.2 Billion Sources of Income Business, Sports Date of Birth May 9, 1939 Age 84 Years Gender Male Profession Businessperson, Tennis player, Ice hockey player Nationality Romania

Ion Țiriac, also known as the "Brașov Bulldozer," was born on May 9, 1939, in Brasov, Romania. He boasts a staggering net worth of $1.2 billion. He is an entrepreneur and former tennis and ice hockey player. As the president of the Romanian Tennis Federation, Țiriac has played a crucial role in advancing tennis in Romania.

Ion Tiriac at the 2023 French Open. | Getty Images | Photo by Jean Catuffe

Țiriac's financial success is rooted in a multifaceted career that spans sports and business. Initially known for his achievements in tennis and ice hockey, Țiriac earned substantial income through tournament winnings and participation in prestigious events like the Davis Cup. The end of his sports career was marked by winning the men's doubles in the 1970 French Open alongside Ilie Năstase.

After retiring from tennis, Țiriac seamlessly transitioned into sports management, serving as a coach and manager for tennis personalities such as Boris Becker, Ilie Năstase, and Guillermo Vilas. His role in sports extended to event promotion, with a particular focus on major men's tennis tournaments in Germany, and the successful transformation of the Madrid Tennis Open into a combined men's and women's event with substantial prize money.

Post-retirement, he ventured into entrepreneurship, co-establishing economic partnerships with Romanian businessman Dan Petrescu. This collaboration laid the groundwork for various enterprises, including the founding of Ion Țiriac Bank in 1990, marking a historic milestone as the first private bank in post-Communist Romania. His business acumen extended to retail, insurance, auto leasing, auto dealerships, and even airlines. As communism collapsed in Romania, Țiriac seized the opportunity to invest in and develop numerous businesses, contributing significantly to his wealth. His fortune, estimated at over $900 million in 2005, highlights the success of these ventures. Țiriac's passion for automobiles is evident in the Tiriac Collection, a remarkable exhibition of cars and motorcycles. The collection comprises historical vehicles and modern exotics. It was opened to the public in 2015.

Ion Țiriac and Bjorn Borg. Getty Images | Photo by fotopress

Țiriac's influence extends beyond sports into a diverse portfolio of ventures. Notably, the Tiriac Collection showcases his passion for automobiles. In the business realm, Țiriac has established a formidable empire. Tiriac Holdings is a prominent conglomerate founded by the businessman. It includes investments in real estate, energy, automotive, and other sectors. TiriacAIR showcases the former athlete's involvement in the private aviation sector. HVB Tiriac Bank is a financial institution, offering a range of banking products and services and contributing to Țiriac's massive net worth.

Ion Tiriac and Novak Djokovic | Getty Images | Photo by David S. Bustamante

Țiriac's first marriage was to Erika Braedt, a handball player. The marriage started in 1963 and ended in 1965. Ion Țiriac Jr., his son, was born to Mikette von Issenberg, a fashion model, while he has two more children, Karim Mihai and Ioana Natalia, with Sophie Ayad, an Egyptian journalist.

Additionally, his involvement in the Romanian version of "Dinosaur," where he dubbed the character Kron, marked his contribution to the world of entertainment.

Romanian tennis player Ion Tiriac during the 1973 British Hard Court Championship. Getty Images | Photo by Evening Standard

How did Ion Țiriac accumulate his wealth?

Ion Țiriac built his wealth through a combination of successful ventures in banking, retail, auto dealerships, and sports management.

What is Ion Țiriac's most notable business venture?

Ion Țiriac's founding of Banca Tiriac in 1990, the first privately owned bank in post-communist Romania, stands out as a groundbreaking business venture.

How did Ion Țiriac contribute to Boris Becker's career?

Ion Țiriac played a crucial role in Boris Becker's career, managing and coaching him from 1984 to 1993. This collaboration helped Becker become the #1 ranked player in the world in 1991.