What is Iconic Drummer and Singer Phil Collins' Net Worth?

Name Phil Collins Net Worth $350 Million Annual Income $50 Million Approx Sources of Income Music Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 30, 1951 Age 72 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Musician, Singer-songwriter, Actor, Record producer.

English musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor Phil Collins is one of the highest-paid drummers in the world. He is best known as the drummer and lead singer of the rock band Genesis. After leaving Genesis, he went on to headline as a solo artist.

He has had quite a career so far and there it's hardly a surprise that Phil Collins is worth an astounding $350 million as of 2023. While he is not as active as he used to be, he still draws in a considerable amount of money each year. He is a massive name in the United Kingdom and has won many awards like the Grammy and the Brit Awards.

In a typical touring year, Collins earns as much as $50 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his "Not Dead Yet Tour" grossed a stunning $90 million out of which he earned close to $45 million. He also earned quite a lot from the Rock Band Genesis' catalog sale, which they sold for $300 million.

In 2015, Phil Collins paid $33 million for an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Miami. He later listed the house for around $40 million in 2020. He later accepted $39 million for the property. He also owns a house in London, Manchester, Brighton. Apart from the extensive real estate portfolio, he has a remarkable car collection. His car collection includes cars like the Jaguar F type, BMW X5, Audi A4, Tesla Roadster and more.

Philip David Charles Collins was born on January 30, 1951, in Chiswick, Middlesex, England to Greville Philip Austin and Winifred June Collins. He grew up with two of his siblings. He started playing drums at the age of 5 and cites Ringo Starr from the Beatles as his inspiration. He started his career in 1970 as a drummer with Genesis.

At the time, he was also serving as the backing vocalist for frontman Peter Gabriel. After Peter Gabriel left the group, he became the lead singer and people loved the fact that he sounded more like Gabriel than Gabriel himself. In 1996, he left the band and went on to create a path of his own. He released his solo album "No Jacket Required" , which sold over 20 million copies worldwide and is still one of the best-selling albums ever. He was later recruited by Disney to write and sing a song for the animated movie "Tarzan". He released his eighth solo album "Going Back" in 2010 and has been touring ever since.

Lily Collins and Phil Collins | Getty Images | Jim Spellman

Collins has been married thrice in the past. He has reportedly paid over $84 million in divorce settlements. He was first married to his classmate from drama school in London, Andrea Bertorelli, and they first met when they were only 11 years old. They later met again at a Genesis performance in Vancouver and started seeing each other. The former couple share one son named, Simon Collins, who is also a drummer and was part of the rock band Sound of Contact.

He was married to Jill Tavelman from 1984 to 1996. He reportedly paid around $25 million to Tavelman and they share a daughter, Lily Collins, who is now an actress. Collins is best known for her role as Emily in the show, "Emily in Paris."

Phil Collins was also married to Dana Tyler, an American news anchor, from 2007 to 2016.

Collins has won numerous awards over the years, including Grammys, American Music Awards, Brit Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Ivor Novello Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, NRJ Music Awards, Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and more.

Is Phil Collins Lily Collins'father?

Yes, the iconic drummer Phil Collin is the father of the famous actress Lily Collins.

Are Phil Collins and Sting friends?

Yes, they are friends and have even performed together in Live Aid.

