Hugo Weaving, the accomplished actor known for his diverse roles in cinematic gems, has amassed a substantial net worth of $25 million, firmly establishing himself in the echelons of Hollywood success. From his early days in Australian television to iconic roles in blockbuster franchises like "The Matrix" and "The Lord of the Rings," Weaving's journey in the film industry has been marked by dedication and a passion for the craft, contributing significantly to his noteworthy financial standing.

Hugo Weaving attends the opening night gala of the 71st Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) at Comedy Theatre on August 03, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images | Photo by Naomi Rahim

Hugo Weaving's financial prowess is undeniably linked to his impressive box office track record, with a cumulative total exceeding $8.7 billion. Having played integral roles in some of the most lucrative movie franchises in history, Weaving stands among the top 30 highest-grossing actors globally. His contributions to blockbuster hits like "The Matrix" trilogy, "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" series have not only solidified his status as a versatile actor but have also translated into substantial financial returns, showcasing the impact of his on-screen presence on the industry's bottom line.

Weaving's diverse acting career, spanning from Australian television series to international blockbusters, has been a consistent source of income. Starting with roles in the 1980s on TV series like "Bodyline" and Australian films such as "Bangkok Hilton", Weaving demonstrated his versatility. Iconic characters like Agent Smith in "The Matrix" and Lord Elrond in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy added to his acclaim and financial success. His foray into voice acting, including the character Rex in "Babe", further expanded his repertoire and income streams.

In addition to his cinematic ventures, Weaving's involvement in theatre productions both in Australia and internationally contributes to his diverse sources of income. Engaging in projects like "God of Carnage" and "Uncle Vanya", Weaving showcases his commitment to the artistic realm beyond the silver screen.

While focusing on Australian films during much of the 2010s, he continued to balance his career with appearances in major productions like "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Cloud Atlas", further enhancing his financial standing. Despite encountering salary negotiation challenges with Marvel, Weaving's ability to navigate various artistic landscapes underscores the multifaceted nature of his income streams.

Bojana Novakovic and Hugo Weaving attend the LOVE ME World Premiere at the State Theatre on December 09, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams

In his personal life, Hugo Weaving has built a lasting relationship with his girlfriend, Katrina Greenwood, since 1984. The couple has embraced the joys of parenthood, welcoming two children together during the course of their enduring partnership. Weaving's commitment to family life is complemented by his conscientious approach to health. Diagnosed with epilepsy during his early teens, Weaving, after ceasing to experience seizures at the age of 18, opts not to drive as a precautionary measure. Beyond the realm of entertainment, Weaving extends his passion towards meaningful causes, notably animal rights in Australia. Serving as an ambassador for the animal protection organization Voiceless, he actively contributes to initiatives aimed at fostering compassion and advocacy for the welfare of animals.

- 2008 IF Award: Living Legend

- 2005 AFI Award: Best Actor for "Little Fish"

- 2003 NBR Award: Best Acting by an Ensemble for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- 2018 Silver Logie: Most Outstanding Actor for "Seven Types of Ambiguity"

- 2018 Equity Award: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Mini-series or Telemovie for "Seven Types of Ambiguity"

- 2022 Phoenix Film Critics Society Award: Best Actor for "Hearts and Bones"

- 2003 OFCS Award: Best Ensemble for "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers"

What is Hugo Weaving's highest-grossing film?

"The Matrix" trilogy and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy are among his highest-grossing films.

Why did Hugo Weaving decline to return as Red Skull?

Weaving cited a breakdown in salary negotiations with Marvel, revealing they offered less than his compensation for "Captain America: First Avenger".

How long has Hugo Weaving been with his partner?

Weaving has been in a relationship with Katrina Greenwood since 1984.