What Is 'Million Dollar Baby' and 'P.S I Love You' Star Hilary Swank's Net Worth?

Name Hilary Swank Net Worth $70 Million Salary $0.5 Million Annual Income $6 Million Sources of Income Acting, Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth July 30, 1974 Age 49 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actress

Hilary Swank, the celebrated American actress is known for her rag-to-riches journey. Swank never really fit into the world of sweet rom-coms, instead, she turned to challenging roles and cemented her position in the industry as an actor who could deliver stunning heartfelt performances. She is best known for her works in films like, "Boys Don't Cry" and "Million Dollar Baby" for which she has bagged two Oscars. As of 2023, Hilary Swank's net worth is around $70 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Hilary Swank | Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole

Hilary Swank is an American film actress who has been in showbiz for many years now and has earned quite a lot through films. On top of that, she also earns a bunch from the brand deals. Swank also has established a production company of her own. The company is called "2S" Films and was co-founded with producer Molly Smith.

Hilary Swank owned a property in the West Village of Manhattan, which she had purchased in 2002. The townhouse featured over 3,700 square feet of space which was divided into four stories. The house had limestone floors, a private garden, and an 11-foot ceiling on the parlor floor. Swank sold the property in 2008 for $7 million. She bought another house in Pacific Palisades for around $5.8 million.

The house sits on a 6,700 square feet area and offers breathtaking views of the ocean. After purchasing, Swank added a few features like a 16-seat movie theater, a pool, and a hot tub with a fire pit. She ultimately sold the property on the market for $9.5 million but ultimately sold it for $10.5 million. She also owns a ranch property in Colorado where they they rescue animals, like, 5 dogs, several horses, and more.

Instagram 1.6 million followers Twitter 39K followers Facebook 14K followers

Hilary Swank | Getty Images | Rich Polk

Born on July 30 1974 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Hilary Ann Swank was raised alongside her two siblings in Spokane Washington. She moved with her mother, after her parents got divorced, and the pair lived in a car until her mother could arrange some money for rent. She later spoke about how this period in her life, really gave her the motivation to work hard. Her major role happened in the year 1992 when she bagged a small role in the series, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". She went on to appear in dramas like, "Quiet Days In Hollywood", and more.

Hilary Swank started to get more prominent roles towards the mid-'90s and appeared in movies like, "The Next Karate Kid" and "Counterfeit". After being part of a series called, "Beverly Hills, 90210," she got her first major role, in the critically-acclaimed film "Boys Don't Cry," for which she went on to win both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Swank was paid only $3000 for the role in the movie but ended up getting all the praise and accolades for her role in the movie.

In the year 2004, she received both prestigious awards once again for her role in "Million Dollar Baby". She became the only actress to ever win both awards twice. Other projects of hers, include, "P.S. I Love You," "Amelia," and more.

Swank was married to actor Chad Lowe who she had met on the sets of a film. The two stayed together from 1997 to 2006. After her divorce, she started dating her agent John Campisi. The relationship lasted for around 5 years. In the year 2016, she got engaged to Ruben Torres, a financial adviser and also a former tennis pro. After the engagement got called off, she married entrepreneur Philip Schneider in August 2018, and they have been together since.

Hilary Swank | Getty Images | M. Caulfield

She has won the Academy Awards, twice, once in 2000 and the other in 2005. She has won two Golden Globes, one in the year 2000 and the other in 2005 but has been nominated four times. Hilary Swank has also been nominated for the Critics Choice Super Awards thrice. She received the Online Film & Television Association Best Actress award in the year 2005. Swank has also bagged, the Media Access Awards among many others.

Are Hilary Swank and Jennifer Garner related?

No, apart from the fact that they resemble each other slightly, there's nothing common between them.

Did Hilary Swank have a baby?

The actress and her husband Philip Schneider welcomed a baby boy and a girl earlier this year.

How old is Hilary Swank?

Hilary Swank is 49 years old, as of 2023.