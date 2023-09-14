Name Michael Mann Net Worth $90 Million Sources of Income Directing, Producing Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 5, 1943 Age 80 years Nationality United States of America Profession Screenwriter, Film director, Film Producer, Television producer, Television Director, Cinematographer

Celebrated American Film Director Michael Mann is best known for directing movies like, "Thief," "Heat," "Collateral," and "Public Enemies." He has also served as executive producer for popular shows like, "Miami Vice." He is an Academy Award nominee which he bagged for producing the 2004 film by Martin Scorsese, "The Aviator". As of 2023, Michael Mann's net worth is estimated to be around $90 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Director Michael Mann | Getty Images | Jason LaVeris

Michael Mann has earned a lot from directing and also earned a bunch from serving as a producer for different projects. He earns millions from his profession, and he is considered one of the richest in his field. Apart from earning from movies and TV shows, he also earns quite a lot from directing commercials. Mann has been involved in advertising campaigns for companies like Nike, and Mercedes-Benz and has also worked with Ferrari.

Director Michael Mann | Getty Images | Corbis

Michael Mann's primary residency is a huge mansion on the Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this property will be worth somewhere around $10 million in 2023.

Michael Mann was born on February 5, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While studying he fell in love with cinema especially when he saw Stanley Kubrick's 1964 black comedy satire, "Dr. Strangelove". He graduated from Wisconsin in 1965 and then went on to earn his M.A. from the London Film School in 1967. He started by working in commercials and later traveled to Paris where he captured some footage of the protests. He later borrowed from these experiences and made the short film, "Jaunpuri" which went on to bag the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1970.

Probably, his best-known film is the epic crime drama, called, "Heat" which starred Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, in the lead roles and showed the struggle between an LAPD detective and a career thief. The film was a hit at the box office and is considered one of the major influential films in the crime genre. Other prominent works of Mann include, "Collateral," starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, "Ali," starring Will Smith, and more. Mann has also served as a producer on the famous show, "Miami Vice" and also "Crime Story" in the 80s. At the end of the decade, he also directed and wrote a short television film called, "L.A. Takedown," which later served as the inspiration for "Heat."

Michael Mann is married to Summer with whom he shares four daughters, including Ami who followed in her father's footsteps and became a film and television director. She is known for the crime film "Texas Killing Fields" and the romantic drama "Jackie & Ryan".

Michael Mann is a four-time Academy Award nominee, and he has also bagged the BAFTA Awards for the film, "The Aviator". He has been nominated for The Emmy Awards four times and has bagged the award twice. Apart from this, he has also won the Directors Guild of America Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, Venice Film Festival's Future Film Festival Digital Award, and more.

Are Michael Mann and Leslie Mann related?

No, Michael Mann and Leslie Mann are not related in any way.

Did Michael Mann Direct "Miami Vice"?

No, he served as the executive producer on the show.

What is Michael Mann's net worth?

As of 2023, Michael Mann's net worth is somewhere around $90 million.