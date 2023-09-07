Hayden Christensen Gained Stardom in the 'Star Wars' Galaxy; Here's How His Net Worth Skyrocketed
|Name
|Hayden Christensen
|Networth
|$12 Million
|Salary
|$10 Million +
|Annual Income
|$15 Million +
|Sources of Income
|Acting
|Gender
|Male
|DOB
|Apr 19, 1981
|Age
|42 Years Old
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Profession
|Actor, model, film producer
Hayden Christensen, the Canadian actor who skyrocketed to fame as Anakin Skywalker in the "Star Wars" prequels, boasts a of net worth of $10 million. Beyond his iconic "Star Wars" gig, Christensen has built a diversified career as a writer and producer. He has earned accolades for his acting and has been named one of the world's most beautiful people by People magazine.
What are Hayden Christensen's sources of income?
Born on April 19, 1981, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Christensen displayed a passion for acting from a young age, and made his foray into the industry with roles in TV series such as "Family Passions" and films including "In the Mouth of Madness." His income primarily flows in from acting gigs, but he also supplements it with involvement in writing and production.
Hayden Christensen's salary
Christensen's career gained momentum in 2000 with his role in the TV series "Higher Ground," and he subsequently starred in the critically acclaimed film "Life as a House," which also earned him multiple award nominations. His role in the theater production "This is Our Youth" further solidified his position in the entertainment world.
The actor augmented his net worth through brand endorsements by appearing in Louis Vuitton's advertising campaigns and becoming a brand ambassador for Lacoste. Inspired by his farm life, Christensen collaborated with RW&Co to create a clothing line.
Christensen's business ventures
In 2013, Hayden and his brother Tove ventured into film production with the creation of Glacier Films and partnered with Enjoy Movies. They focused on producing micro-budget films at approximately $1.5 million.
Real estate and total assets
Christensen's real estate investments also contributed to his wealth after he sold his Sherman Oaks home for $3.8 million in 2017, five years after purchasing it for $2.7 million in 2012 with his then-partner, Rachel Bilson.
In 2003, Christensen's brother Tove bought a Studio City property for $1.42 million, where Hayden Christensen later lived. The house was listed for $2.49 million in 2012, indicating a shared investment.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2020
|$12 Million
|2021
|$13 Million
|2022
|$14 Million
|2023
|$15 Million
Personal life
He began a relationship with actress Rachel Bilson, who was his co-star in the film "Jumper," before getting engaged in 2008, and had a child in 2014, but eventually separated in 2017.
FAQs
How much did Hayden Christensen earn from the "Star Wars" franchise?
Hayden Christensen earned anything between $10 to $20 million for two "Star Wars" films combined.
What is Hayden Christensen's latest film project?
Hayden Christensen's latest film projects include "90 Minutes in Heaven," "First Kill," and "The Last Man."