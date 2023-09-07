Name Hayden Christensen Networth $12 Million Salary $10 Million + Annual Income $15 Million + Sources of Income Acting Gender Male DOB Apr 19, 1981 Age 42 Years Old Nationality Canadian Profession Actor, model, film producer

Hayden Christensen, the Canadian actor who skyrocketed to fame as Anakin Skywalker in the "Star Wars" prequels, boasts a of net worth of $10 million. Beyond his iconic "Star Wars" gig, Christensen has built a diversified career as a writer and producer. He has earned accolades for his acting and has been named one of the world's most beautiful people by People magazine.

Born on April 19, 1981, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Christensen displayed a passion for acting from a young age, and made his foray into the industry with roles in TV series such as "Family Passions" and films including "In the Mouth of Madness." His income primarily flows in from acting gigs, but he also supplements it with involvement in writing and production.

ayden Christensen attends a surprise premiere of the first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 26th. The series streams exclusively on Disney+/ Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Christensen's career gained momentum in 2000 with his role in the TV series "Higher Ground," and he subsequently starred in the critically acclaimed film "Life as a House," which also earned him multiple award nominations. His role in the theater production "This is Our Youth" further solidified his position in the entertainment world.

The actor augmented his net worth through brand endorsements by appearing in Louis Vuitton's advertising campaigns and becoming a brand ambassador for Lacoste. Inspired by his farm life, Christensen collaborated with RW&Co to create a clothing line.

Hayden Christensen attends the photocall for the new Disney+ limited series "Obi Wan Kenobi" at the Corinthia Hotel on May 12, 2022 in London, England/Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

In 2013, Hayden and his brother Tove ventured into film production with the creation of Glacier Films and partnered with Enjoy Movies. They focused on producing micro-budget films at approximately $1.5 million.

Christensen's real estate investments also contributed to his wealth after he sold his Sherman Oaks home for $3.8 million in 2017, five years after purchasing it for $2.7 million in 2012 with his then-partner, Rachel Bilson.

In 2003, Christensen's brother Tove bought a Studio City property for $1.42 million, where Hayden Christensen later lived. The house was listed for $2.49 million in 2012, indicating a shared investment.

Year Earnings 2020 $12 Million 2021 $13 Million 2022 $14 Million 2023 $15 Million

He began a relationship with actress Rachel Bilson, who was his co-star in the film "Jumper," before getting engaged in 2008, and had a child in 2014, but eventually separated in 2017.

Hayden Christensen takes over Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run during a visit to Star Wars: Galaxys Edge at Disneyland Park on October 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California/Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

How much did Hayden Christensen earn from the "Star Wars" franchise?

Hayden Christensen earned anything between $10 to $20 million for two "Star Wars" films combined.

What is Hayden Christensen's latest film project?

Hayden Christensen's latest film projects include "90 Minutes in Heaven," "First Kill," and "The Last Man."