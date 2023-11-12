Name Gucci Mane Net Worth $14 Million DOB 12 February 1980 Age 43 years Gender Male Profession Rapper, actor, musician Nationality American

What is Gucci Mane's net worth?

Famous as the rapper who keeps it real and notorious for his past as a drug dealer as well as his conviction for firearms possession, Gucci Mane has amassed a net worth of $14 million. Even more inspiring than his rise to fame despite his humble beginnings, is Mane's comeback and transformation towards a healthier lifestyle after his 32-month jail term. With iconic tracks like "Lemonade" and successful albums such as "The State vs. Radric Davis," Mane has not only earned a dedicated fan base but has also become a pioneer of trap music, who has collaborated with other popular artists in hip-hop.

Gucci Mane and Latto perform during Gucci Mane "Breath of Fresh Air" Album Release Show at Tabernacle on October 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams

What are Gucci Mane's sources of income?

Mane's sources of income primarily originate from his prolific music career. After his initial brush with the law, he redirected his focus toward music, releasing an independent album called "La Flare" and collaborating with fellow rapper Young Jeezy on the track "So Icy." These early endeavors paved the way for his independent debut album, "Trap House," which made it to the Top 20 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Subsequent albums like "Hard to Kill," featuring the hit single "Freaky Gurl," continued to bolster his earnings.

Mane's discography expanded over the years with a string of studio albums, including "Murder Was The Case," "The State vs. Radric Davis," "The Appeal: Georgia's Most Wanted," "The Return of Mr. Zone," "Everybody Looking," "Mr. Davis," "Evil Genius," and more.

Furthermore, collaborations and chart-topping singles like "Black Beatles" with Rae Sremmurd, which dominated the charts beyond the realms of R&B and hip-hop, showcased his versatility. His live performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2017, not only thrilled audiences but also added to his revenue through ticket sales and merchandise.

Legal Issues

Mane has faced his share of legal challenges over the years. In 2001, he got into trouble for cocaine-related charges, resulting in a 90-day jail sentence. The situation took a darker turn in May 2005 when he and his friends were attacked, leading to a fatal shooting. Mane claimed self-defense, and the murder charge was eventually dropped in January 2006. Earlier, he had also pleaded no contest to an aggravated assault charge in an incident involving a nightclub owner in the previous summer, which led to a six-month jail term. He served another year in prison for violating probation due to not completing community service hours stemming from his 2005 assault conviction. Legal issues continued to shadow him in the following years, with his most recent release from jail dating back to 2016, illustrating the ongoing legal hurdles he has faced. He also filed a lawsuit against his former manager and rapper Waka Flocka Flame, alleging financial mismanagement and theft.

Social media following

Instagram 17.5 Million Followers Twitter 9.2 Million Followers Facebook 11 Million Followers

Personal life

Mane's personal life has seen its share of both public celebrations and revelations. In 2017, he married Keyshia Ka'oir in a grand wedding sponsored by BET and featured in the reality series "The Mane Event." Their love story began with a proposal at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game, and the couple has since had two children, a son named Ice Davis and a daughter named Iceland Ka'oir Davis. What's surprising is that Mane had a son born in 2007, a fact he only discovered in 2016, adding an unexpected twist to his personal journey.

Rapper Gucci Mane attends his "Breath of Fresh Air" album signing at DBS Sounds on October 17, 2023 in Riverdale, Georgia. Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams

