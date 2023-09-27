Name Goldie Hawn Net Worth $90 Million Sources of Income Acting, Singing, Film Producing Gender Female Date of Birth Nov 21, 1945 Age 77 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Film Producer

The iconic actress Goldie Hawn has a career spanning over five decades. She began her career as a dancer appearing in productions with the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, and dancing and acting in regional theater. Her breakout work was on the sketch comedy titled, "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" which gained popularity in the U.S. and abroad in the late '60s and early '70s. The actress and singer has made a massive name for herself in the industry over the years and as of 2023, she is worth an estimated $90 million.

Actress Goldie Hawn | Getty Images | Paul Morigi

She has been on the top for a very long time now and therefore it's a given that she has made most of her fortune through working in films and television roles. Goldie Hawn has been part of many famous projects like, "There's a Girl in My Soup", "Cactus Flower", "Butterflies Are Free", "The Sugarland Express", "Shampoo", "Foul Play", "Private Benjamin", "Best Friends", "Overboard", "Bird on a Wire" and "The First Wives Club" from which she earned a lot of money.

She and her partner Kurt Russell sold their beach house in Malibu for a whopping $9.5 million. The house sits on 4,000 feet. The couple listed the house and the asking price was around $13.5 million. Then the couple listed their home which is located in the Pacific Palisades and spread over 6,400 square feet. The asking price for this house was $6.9 million. She also owns a house in New York and Beverly Hills. Apart from the house she also owns a very exquisite car collection that features cars like Bentley Continental, Jaguar F type, Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes Benz, and more.

Instagram 3.7 million followers Twitter 771.2K followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn)

Goldie Hawn was born in Washington D.C. and started training as a ballerina at a very young age, and even appeared in Ballet Russe De Monte Carlo's production of the famous batter "The Nutcracker". After 10 years she made a proper debut in 1964 with the production "Romeo and Juliet". She gained national recognition on "Laugh-In" which was a show where she played a giggly, bikini-clad blonde and became an icon of that era. She appeared on television during this period and the world even got, "The Goldie Hawn Special". After this, she went on to do many more movies like, " Goldie and Liza Together", "Swing Shift ", and also "Private Benjamin" which earned her an Academy Award nomination. She has been appearing in TV shows and movies ever since.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn | Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Goldie Hawn has been in a relationship with actor Kurt Russell since the year 1983. The couple has a son named Wyatt. She also has two children from her previous marriage with singer Bill Hudson. Her daughter Kate Hudson has followed in her mother's footsteps and has become pretty successful as an actor. Her son Oliver Hudson who is Kate's brother and is also an actor is known for his role in the CBS sitcom called, "Rules of Engagement."

Goldie Hawn has won numerous awards over the years including, CinemaCon, USA, Academy Awards, USA, a star on the Walk of Fame, Rembrandt Awards, TV Land Awards, US Comedy Arts Festival, Hollywood Film Awards, Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Bambi Awards and more.

Can Goldie Hawn Sing?

Yes, Goldie Jeanne Hawn is an American, actress, dancer, and singer.

Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell still together?

Yes, the two are still a couple. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell started seeing each other back in the '80s and have been together since.

Are Goldie Hawn and Susan Sarandon friends?

The "Banger Sisters" co-stars are friends in real life as well.