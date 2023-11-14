Name Gloria Gaynor Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Music Date of Birth September 7, 1943 Age 80 Years Gender Female Profession Singer, actor, singer-songwriter, musician Nationality United States of America

Gloria Gaynor, the legendary American singer renowned for her chart-topping disco hits and timeless classics, has crafted an illustrious career that spans decades. With a net worth of $20 million, Gaynor continues to captivate audiences with her powerful voice and unforgettable songs, most notably the iconic anthem "I Will Survive."

Director Betsy Schechter and Gloria Gaynor speak during a Q&A session after the screening of "Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive" at The Belcourt Theatre on September 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images | Photo by Jason Davis

Gaynor's primary source of income has been her remarkable music career. With numerous chart-topping hits and albums, she has enjoyed substantial earnings from record sales and live performances. Her ability to connect with audiences through her powerful voice and timeless music has undoubtedly contributed significantly to her financial success.

Gloria Gaynor's illustrious music career commenced in the early 1970s. Following her tenure with the Soul Satisfiers, Gaynor embarked on her professional recording journey by signing with Columbia Records in the early '70s, later moving to MGM Records after encountering challenges. Her debut studio album, "Never Can Say Goodbye," released in 1975 under MGM, marked a significant breakthrough, peaking at number 25 on the Billboard 200 and yielding hit singles like the titular track, "Honey Bee," and "Reach Out, I'll Be There." The pinnacle of her success arrived in 1978 with the album "Love Tracks," featuring the iconic hit "I Will Survive."

Beyond her music, Gaynor has explored various ventures that have added to her income. She started making appearances in popular television shows and even performing on Broadway in "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

As an iconic figure in the music industry, she has been a part of various promotional campaigns and endorsements. One standout endorsement deal was her association with Capital One, where she appeared in a memorable commercial featuring "I Will Survive."

Gloria Gaynor, originally Gloria Fowles, was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Daniel Fowles and Queenie Mae Proctor. From a young age, she enjoyed listening to artists like Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan on the radio. Her father was a musician who played the ukulele and guitar and sang professionally with a group called Step 'n' Fetchit.

In the early 1980s, Gaynor faced a decline in her music career as disco fell out of favor. She released albums that received little attention in the United States due to the disco backlash. Two years later, she embraced Christianity, distanced herself from her disco past, and released an album with R&B and pop-style songs. In 1984, "I Am What I Am" became a gay anthem.

The singer's marital journey marked a significant chapter in her life. In 1979, Gloria Gaynor tied the knot with her first husband, Linwood Simon. However, despite their professional and personal bond, the couple eventually went their separate ways and divorced in 2005. Gaynor has often openly shared that she did not have any children, and she attributes this fact to her former husband's disinterest in starting a family.

-Golden Camera, Germany (2011): Golden Camera for Lifetime Achievement

-Grammy Awards (2020): Best Roots Gospel Album for "Testimony" (Shared with Chris Stevens)

-Grammy Awards (1980): Best Disco Recording for "I Will Survive" (Shared with Freddie Perren, Dino Fekaris)

(L-R) Holly Frazier, Gloria Gaynor, Jason Crabb, and Nia Sioux attend the "Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 09, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Why is "I Will Survive" considered an iconic song from the disco era?

"I Will Survive" is celebrated for its empowering message and enduring popularity, symbolizing strength and resilience in the disco era.

How did Gloria Gaynor's career make a comeback in the 1990s?

Gloria Gaynor's music experienced a resurgence in the 1990s due to disco's revival, with remixes of her classic hits keeping her in the spotlight.

Why did Gloria Gaynor get involved in humanitarian work, like her role with the American Diabetes Association?

Gloria Gaynor's involvement in charitable causes, including being an honorary spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association, reflects her desire to use her influence to promote important health issues.