Name Georges St-Pierre Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth May 19, 1981 Age 42 Years Gender Male Profession Athlete Nationality Canada

Georges St-Pierre, the iconic figure in the world of mixed martial arts, is not only renowned for his athletic prowess but has also achieved considerable financial success. As of 2023, the athlete has a net worth of $20 million, a result of his triumphs in the UFC, and much more.

(L-R) Common and Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre's journey in the UFC was marked by strategic career moves that translated into diverse sources of income. Early victories, including a notable win against Karo Parisyan at UFC 46 and a TKO triumph over Jay Hieron at UFC 48, set the stage for St-Pierre's rise. Despite a setback in his first defeat against Matt Hughes, the athlete showcased resilience, bouncing back with convincing victories against seasoned opponents like Jason Miller, Frank Trigg, and Dave Trasser. These victories not only solidified his position in the welterweight division but also contributed to his growing financial success.

After defeating B.J. Penn, a groin injury temporarily derailed his quest for a title fight. However, during this period of recovery, St-Pierre made a notable appearance on "The Ultimate Fighter" as a trainer, showcasing not only his fighting skills but also his increasing influence in the UFC. This stint as a trainer hinted at his evolving role within the organization and opened avenues for additional income streams beyond direct competition.

Georges St-Pierre's brand endorsements

Strategic partnerships with renowned brands such as Under Armour, NOS energy drink (owned by Coca-Cola), Hayabusa, 888poker, Affliction, Electronic Arts, and Bacardi, added to St-Pierre's global appeal. These endorsements contributed around $1 to $2 million per fight, showcasing the athlete's ability to leverage his skills and influence. At the zenith of his UFC career, St-Pierre was earning an impressive $12 to $15 million annually.

UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre at the B8ta store in Battery Park.

Georges St-Pierre's salary

During his active fighting years, St-Pierre made millions per year, and his per-fight earnings were a substantial component of this financial equation. With a minimum guaranteed payment of $200,000 per fight, his base pay laid a solid foundation for his earnings. Adding to this, a win bonus of $200,000 elevated his potential base pay per fight to an impressive $400,000. However, the real financial gains emerged from Pay-Per-View (PPV) sales, where St-Pierre's share was a significant source of income. Using UFC 158 as a case in point, where St-Pierre participated in a bout with 950,000 PPV buys, his estimated PPV bonuses ranged from $3.25 to $5.4 million.

Instagram 4.7 Million Followers Twitter 2 Million Followers Facebook 4 Million Followers

St-Pierre has established the GSP Foundation, which is dedicated to combating bullying and promoting youth engagement in sports. In various interviews, he addressed mental health, disclosing his experience with depression during his initial retirement and revealing his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder in 2014.

UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre, an icon in mixed martial arts, boasts an impressive list of accolades. Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020, he holds the UFC Middleweight Championship, making him the fourth Multi-Divisional Champion in UFC history. With nine successful title defenses and numerous awards like Fighter of the Year and Submission of the Year, GSP's legacy extends beyond the octagon. His contributions have been acknowledged by Sports Illustrated, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and the World MMA Awards, solidifying his stature as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport.

Is Georges St-Pierre still fighting in the UFC?

As of 2023, Georges St-Pierre remains retired from professional mixed martial arts.

How did St-Pierre's coaching role impact his career?

Georges St-Pierre's coaching stint on "The Ultimate Fighter" showcased his leadership skills, offering new income sources and highlighting his versatility in the UFC.

What awards has GSP won?

GSP was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020 and was named Canadian Athlete of the Year, solidifying his status as a martial arts legend.

