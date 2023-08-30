Name Gautam Adani Net Worth $55.2 Billion Salary $288,892 per year Gender Male DOB June 24, 1962 Age 61 Nationality Indian Profession Entrepreneur Sources of Income Adani Group firms

Also Read: From Mimicking Stars to Earning Like Them; Jimmy Fallon's Journey to a $60 Million Net Worth

Gautam Adani, a prominent Indian entrepreneur, has managed to hold on to $55 billion net worth, despite losing more than $70 billion in months after being hit by the Hindenburg Report. Hailing from India, he is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate with interests in diverse sector including ports, power, airports and logistics. Beyond his business endeavors, Adani is also recognized for his philanthropy, serving as the president of the non-profit Adani Foundation. His journey in the business world started off as a dropout in the diamond industry who started a trading business in 1988. What followed was rapid expansion and an ascent to the position of Asia's richest and the world second wealthiest man, in little more than three decades.

Between 2019 and 2022, the value of Adani Group's shares went up by as much as 1500%, and Gautam Adani's net worth surpassed $126 billion by January 2023. But following damning allegations of pulling off the world's biggest corporate scam by Hindenburg Research, the fortunes of his conglomerate nosedived, dragging Adani's net worth down as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Adani (@gautam.adani)

Also Read: Defender on Field and Tactical Investor Off it: How Gerard Piqué Secured His $80 Million Net Worth

His conglomerate's interests in logistics through ports, its power distribution business, ownership of airports across India and global coal mining operations, are few among Adani's many sources of income. He initially entered the business world as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers in Mumbai in 1978, following which he managed operations at a plastics unit in Ahmedabad, marking his initial foray into global trading through PVC imports. His entrepreneurial spirit eventually paved the way for the establishment of the Adani Group that is anchored by its flagship company Adani Enterprises. With operations in 50 countries and an annual revenue exceeding $15 billion, Adani Group has emerged as one of India's top business behemoths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Adani (@gautam.adani)

Also Read: With Financial Moves at Par With His Swing on The Golf Course; Here's Phil Mickelson's Net Worth

Gautam Adani's salary

Adani's salary is a reflection of his various roles within the Adani Group and its subsidiaries. As the founder and chairman, his remuneration stems from the group's overall performance and profitability and hit $288,975 in 2022. Following months of controversy, Adani recently scaled up his stake in the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises to more than 69%, as the firm earned more than $1600 billion in FY23.

Adani's entrepreneurial journey is characterized by strategic diversification, from trading textiles, metals, and agricultural products to venturing into power generation and infrastructure development. Known for coal mining and thermal power generation, Adani has forayed into Green Energy, and has also acquired leading news channel NDTV to enter the media space.

Although Adani resides in a Ahmedabad, he also owns a massive $48 million mansion in the affluent Lutyen's neighbourhood of India's capital Delhi. His extensive portfolio includes various assets such as private jets the Bombardier Challenger 605 and the Embraer Legacy 650. Additionally, he boasts of a luxury car collection which has Ferrari, Lamborghini and BMW models.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Adani (@gautam.adani)

Year Net Worth 2022 $75 billion 2022 (April) $125 billion

Adani's influence extends to the digital realm, with a significant social media presence.

Social Media Followers Twitter 1 Million Followers Instagram 496,000 followers

He is married to Priti Adani and has two sons Karan and Jeet Adani. Karan Adani is married to the daughter of Cyril Shroff, who was on SEBI's corporate governace committee. This had raised concerns since SEBI is investigating Hindenburg Research's claims against Adani Group. Adani had also survived a kidnapping in 1998 and was present in the city during the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Adani (@gautam.adani)

What is Gautam Adani's primary source of income?

Gautam Adani's primary source of income is derived from his role as the founder and chairman of the Adani Group.

How has Adani's net worth changed over the years?

Adani's net worth grew to surpass $126 billion in January 2023, but has fallen to $55.2 billion within seven months.

What philanthropic initiatives is Adani involved in?

Adani is actively involved in philanthropy through the Adani Foundation, focusing on education, healthcare, sustainable living, and community infrastructure.

More from MARKETREALIST

Amazon's DIY Tiny Home Building Kits Starting at $5,000 Open Doors For Minimalistic Living

As More American Expats Prefer Spain, Here are Factors to be Kept in Mind Before Making the Move