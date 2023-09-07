Name Emilia Clarke Net Worth $20 Million Salary $1.1 Million Per Episode Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth October 23, 1986 Age 36 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor

British actress Emilia Clarke rose to global fame as Daenerys "Stormborn" Targaryen on the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones", which ran from 2011 to 2019. Apart from "Game of Thrones," she has appeared in movies like "Terminator Genisys," "Me Before You" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Clarke made her debut in 2009 with a guest role in a medical soap opera called "Doctors" and the following year she appeared in "Triassic Attack" before bagging her breakthrough role as Daenerys in "Game of Thrones." As of 2023, Emilia Clarke's worth is around $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Emilia Clarke's major source of income is her acting and most of her fortune can be attributed to playing the "Mother of Dragons" on the hit HBO show. The star was reportedly earning around $300,000 in the initial seasons, but she later renegotiated and started making $500,000 per episode for the final two seasons of GoT. As per Looper, she took home a whopping $6.5 million for those two seasons alone.

Clarke signed with Dior and became the face of the Rose des Vents jewellery collection. In 2018, Dolce and Gabbana made her the brand ambassador for the fragrance The Only One. She appeared in an advertisement, which was directed by Matteo Garrone. Apart from this, Clarke is also the brand ambassador of the cosmetic and skincare brand Clinique.

In September 2011, Clarke joined hands with SMA which is a trust that raises funds for research into spinal muscular atrophy. Clarke is also the patron of Open Door, a non-profit that focuses on helping young actors gain access to drama school auditions. She also auctioned a chance to sit and watch "Game of Thrones" with her at the 2018, Sean Penn Charity Gala which raised over $120,000 benefiting the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations. She is also the ambassador to the Royal College of Nursing and wants to fight for more investment in nursing. She has launched her own charity named, SameYou. The organization aims to broaden neurorehabilitation access for the younger generation after a brain stroke or injury.

Emilia bought a mansion in Venice Beach, California for a cool $4.64 million. The house sits on a 2,817-square-foot area and features sliding glass doors, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and a huge swimming pool. She listed this house in August of 2020 for $5 million. She reportedly purchased another 6-bedroom home in the Hampstead area of London for approximately $9 million.

Emilia Clarke was born in London and her real name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke. Clarke made her debut in 2009. She then bagged a major role in the brand-new show. This role made Clarke a global phenomenon and she went on to win numerous accolades for her role in "Game of Thrones." Emilia Clarke was in a six-month relationship with Seth MacFarlane who is the creator of "Family Guy." Clarke underwent endovascular coiling surgery after a ruptured aneurysm which was caused by a hemorrhage.

She has received many awards in her career. She was nominated for Primetime Emmys in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2019. She won the Saturn Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films in 2019. She has also bagged the Allen Award and an Online Film & Television Association award. Apart from this, she is also the recipient of a Scream Award, an SFX Award, and the 2019 IGN People's Choice Award.

Are Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington friends?

While the two never had a scene together in the first 6 seasons of "Game of Thrones," the two are now pretty close friends after getting to film the last two seasons together.

Is Emilia Clarke single?

Yes, she is single.

Does Emilia Clarke have cancer?

No, she doesn't have cancer. Clarke underwent two brain surgeries for aneurysms.

