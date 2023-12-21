Name Charles Dance Net Worth $10 million Gender Male Date of Birth October 10, 1946 Age 77 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Film director

Charles Dance is an English actor, writer, director, and producer. He is worth around $10 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. You might know him from movies like "Alien 3," "Gosford Park," "The Imitation Game," and "Mank." He has also been in TV shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Crown." Recently, he got a role in the Netflix adaptation of "The Sandman" which premiered in August 2022. Dance is a multi-talented artist who not only acts but has also written, directed, and produced films like "Ladies in Lavender." He's been in many stage productions too like "Henry V," "Hamlet," and "Three Sisters." In 2006, he was given the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Charles Dance attends "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival | Photo by Jeff Spicer| Getty Images for BFI

Royal Shakespeare Company

In the 1970s, Charles Dance joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, performing in both London and Stratford-upon-Avon. His lead role in the Royal Shakespeare Company's 1989 production of "Coriolanus" earned him a Critics' Circle Best Actor award. In 2007, he received praise for his performance in the revival of William Nicholson's "Shadowlands."

TV debut

Charles made his TV debut in 1974 on "The Inheritors" and "Father Brown." His big-screen debut was in the 1981 James Bond film, "For Your Eyes Only." Notable roles followed, including Guy Perron in "The Jewel in the Crown" (1984) and the lead in the 1990 miniseries, "The Phantom of the Opera."

Charles Dance attends a special screening of "Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters" | Photo by David M. Benett | Getty Images

Academy Awards Nomination

In 2001, he appeared in "Gosford Park," which received acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. From 2011 to 2015, he played Tywin Lannister on "Game of Thrones" and appeared in various films such as "Your Highness" (2011) and "Victor Frankenstein" (2015).

In 2019, Charles starred in "The Widow," played Lord Mountbatten in "The Crown," and featured in the successful film "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (2019). He continued his versatile career, narrating "Rise of Empires: Ottoman" (2020) and portraying William Randolph Hearst in "Mank" (2020). His 2021 projects included the survival drama, "Against the Ice."

Charles Dance was married to Joanna Haythorn from 1970 to 2004, and they had two children—Oliver born in 1974 and Rebecca born in 1980. In 2010, he got engaged to Eleanor Boorman, and they welcomed their daughter, Rose in 2012. However, they parted ways a few months later.

Charles Dance attends the "Fanny Lye Deliver'd" World Premiere | Photo by Jeff Spicer | Getty Images for BFI

Charles Dance received three Primetime Emmy nominations, winning Best Actor for "Bleak House." He was named Best Actor at the 1994 Paris Film Festival for "Kabloonak." In 2006, he earned the Special Golden Camera 300 award and the Time-Machine Honorary Award in 2013. The ensemble casts of "Gosford Park" and "The Imitation Game" won various awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for "The Crown" in 2020. Dance's recognition extends to BAFTA, Gold Derby, and the Royal Television Society, among others.

Where does Charles Dance come from?

Walter Charles Dance was born in Redditch, Worcestershire on October 10, 1946.

Why is Charles Dance famous?

Charles Dance is an English actor, screenwriter, and film director. Dance typically plays assertive bureaucrats or villains. Some of his most high-profile roles are Tywin Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones" (2011), Guy Perron in "The Jewel in The Crown," Lord Mountbatten in "The Crown," and Sardo Numspa in "The Golden Child" (1986).

Is Charles Dance married?

No, Dance is currently not married. He was previously married to Joanna Haythorn from 1970 to 2004 and engaged to Eleanor Boorman between 2010 and 2012.

