Gal Gadot's net worth is an estimated $35 million at the time of writing, per CA Knowledge. Gadot is best known for playing Wonder Woman and is currently making headlines for her new Netflix movie, "Heart of Stone", where she plays the titular character. In a short time, she had already proved herself as a great action heroine and an A-List actress.

Gal Gadot's fortune is mainly attributed to her roles as Wonder Woman and her modeling gigs along with her brand endorsements.

Salary

Gadot earned only $600,000 as Wonder Woman in the first installment, as reported by Parade. The fees grew substantially with every installment. In the second film, she reportedly earned around $10 million. She bagged another $2.4 million for her acting and modeling efforts back in 2013. Gal reportedly made a cool $10 million through her acting and endorsement deals with brands like Revlon.

She earned a staggering $20 million in 2020 for her role in the Netflix film, "Red Notice."

Salary From "Fast And Furious"

Gadot's "Fast & Furious" is unknown but it's safe to say that she made a fortune from her role as Gisele Yashar.

Brand endorsements

She is the brand ambassador of brands like Tiffany and Co., Huawei, Revlon, Asus, and more...Apart from this, she has been a part of many commercials, like Castro, Vine Vera, Gucci, Erroca, Wix, GTArcade, Reebok, Smartwater, and Hot.

Gal Gadot is married to a real estate developer Yaron Varsano. The couple a boutique hotel in Tel-Aviv, which they sold to Roman Abramovich for a stunning $26 million.

The couple also has a production company together. Coming back to real estate, the couple paid around $5 million for an oceanview condo situated in Malibu. They also have another home in Israel and another property in Hollywood Hills which they bought for $5.6 million.

She is actively involved with the United Nations and appeared at the 75th anniversary of Wonder Woman's first appearance at the UN. She was also given the title of "Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls". However she was later stripped off the title after many members of the United Nations accused her character of objectifying women rather than empowering them.

Net Worth in 2023 $35 Million

Net Worth in 2022 $33 Million Net Worth in 2021 $31 Million Net Worth in 2020 $29 Million Net Worth in 2019 $28 Million

Instagram 107 Million Twitter 3.7 Million Facebook 18 Million

Gal Gadot-Varsano was born on April 30, 1985 in Isreal. She first came to the limelight after she was crowned Miss Israel 2004 and went on to represent her country at the Miss Universe 2004 pageant. After which she went on to serve in the Israel Defense Forces for almost two years where she was a combat fitness instructor. She rose to fame as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious, after which she bagged the role of Wonder Woman which made her what she is today.

Gadot got married to Jaron Varsano in 2008 and the couple has three daughters, born in 2011, 2017, and 2021.

She has won several awards in her career, some of them are, the Chinese American Film Festival, the National Board of Review Awards Spotlight Award, the Digital Spy Reader Awards in the category of Best Actress, Women Film Critics Circle Awards in the category of Best Female Action Hero and many more...

Who Is Gal Gadot In Fast and Furious?

She played the role of Gisele Yashar who is an intelligence officer.

Where Is Gal Gadot From?

She is an Israeli actress and model, known for portraying Wonder Woman.

Is Gal Gadot Married?

Yes, Gal Gadot is married to Jaron Varsano. The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in 2021.

