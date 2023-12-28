Name Freddie Roach Net Worth $20 million Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 5, 1960 Age 63 years Nationality United States of America Profession Coach, Television Producer

Also Read: Najwa Karam's Life Changed After Winning a Singing Reality Show; Here's Her Net Worth

Freddie Roach, the American boxing trainer, has amassed a net worth of $20 million. While he initially ventured into professional boxing, Roach is now renowned for his exceptional skills as a trainer. He is known to have trained boxing legends like Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, and Lucia Rijker. His remarkable contributions earned him a place in the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame, receiving honors such as the Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Boxing Council in 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Roach (@freddieroach)

While still a teenager, Freddy took no time to become a rising star in New England's amateur boxing scene. By 1978, he decided to go pro and started as a lightweight. During the early 1980s, Freddie trained under Eddie Futch, achieving an impressive record of 26 wins and 1 loss.

Also Read: What Is 'Batman' Michael Keaton's Net Worth?

As the ex-boxing champion continued his journey, worries surfaced about his well-being as he started displaying early symptoms of Parkinson's disease. It wasn't entirely unexpected, considering Freddie's known history of enduring head punches seemingly unscathed. As time passed, it became clear that his aggressive "stand-up" fighting style had, unfortunately, impacted his health.

At first, Freddie didn't want to retire from boxing. He kept trying for regional championships but lost five out of his last six fights. At the age of 26, he decided to retire.

Also Read: From 'The Killer' to 'Crouching Tiger Hidden Dagon': Chow Yun-Fat's Evolution and Net Worth

Freddie Roach attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "CREED III" | Gregg DeGuire | Getty Images

Training Career

After leaving the boxing ring, Freddie took on odd jobs but always knew that his future lay in boxing. He learned from his former trainer, Eddie Futch, and formed a successful partnership with him. Subsequently, he co-founded the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles with his brother, Pepper, attracting top-notch boxers, including the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Freddie's first world champion was Virgil Hill, a protege of Eddie Futch.

Freddie gained widespread recognition for training Oscar De La Hoya in the highly anticipated 2007 bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. He even coached British boxers, including Gary Stretch and Amir Khan. Freddie then ventured into mixed martial arts (MMA), coaching UFC fighters like Andrei Arlovski, Dan Hardy, Tito Ortiz, Anderson Silva, and BJ Penn. He also trained Georges St-Pierre for his showdown against Josh Koscheck.

Brandon Adams enters the ring with Freddie Roach | Photo by Tim Warner | Getty Images

Freddie Roach at his Wild Card Boxing Club | The Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Freddie was born on March 5, 1960, in Dedham, Massachusetts. At the age of 27, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's. Freddie believes that his work as a boxing trainer has played a crucial role in keeping the effects of Parkinson's at bay. The disease usually impacts motor control and hand-eye coordination, but Freddie credits his training routines for helping address these symptoms. Despite having Parkinson's, he's known for maintaining "tremendous" hand-eye coordination. The renowned boxing and MMA coach has trained 23 world champions so far. Recently, Freddie tied the knot with Marie Spivey, his longtime partner, in the Wild Card gym.

At what age did Freddie Roach get Parkinson's?

At the age of 27, Roach was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Does Freddie Roach still train?

Yes, Freddie Roach trains around 21 fighters at his Wild Card Gym in Hollywood.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to Netflix's 'Inside Man': Stanley Tucci's Evolution and Net Worth

Tom Felton is Remembered as Draco Malfoy From the 'Harry Potter' Films; Here's His Net Worth