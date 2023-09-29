What Is Grammy Winner Frank Ocean's Net Worth?

Name Frank Net worth $16 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, Radio DOB October 28, 1987 Age 35 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Song-writer, Singer

American singer, songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ocean is best known for his Grammy-winning album “Channel Orange” which displays his unique style of genre-blending music and introspective lyrics. He rose to popularity with his distinct approach to contemporary R&B, pop, and hip-hop.

Frank Ocean performs at The Parklife Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Visionhaus#GP

Recently, Ocean dropped out of Coachella unexpectedly. Further, BTS member, RM also faced backlash when he shared Ocean’s controversial song, “Bad Religion” on social media. The K-pop artist refused to apologize after some users accused him of perpetuating Islamophobia. He stated that he had no intention to insult a religion, as per The Telegraph.

At the beginning of his career, Ocean worked as a ghostwriter and was not credited for his songwriting contributions. He then joined the Odd Future collective and collaborated with Tyler the Creator. After Ocean started working on his music, he released a mixtape titled “Nostalgia, Ultra” in 2011. It received widespread critical praise, catapulting Ocean’s popularity. He then collaborated with established artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Beyonce, Brandy, Justin Bieber, John Legend, and NAS and won a Grammy Award for his album “Channel Orange”. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard Top 200 and sold over 130,000 copies within the first week, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2016, Ocean released his second album, “Blonde”, and topped the charts for the first time in his career. The album sold over 230,000 copies within the first week, gained platinum status and he reportedly earned an estimated $1 million in profits as the album was an independent, limited release on iTunes. He also started his radio show on Apple's Beats 1 station called “Blonded Radio” and appeared in the video game GTA V as himself.

Ocean bought a $6.3 million home in Malibu, California in 2019 in a secretive real estate purchase. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 2,802-square-foot house was built back in 1955 and it is located in a secluded corner of Malibu. Before Ocean purchased it, the house was reportedly being leased by Dina Manzo, the star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”.

Ocean revealed to the world that he was attracted to men before the release of his album “Channel Orange”, gaining widespread support from prominent celebrities. He also stated that his first love was a man, and several journalists compared his statement to David Bowie's revelation that he was bisexual. Apart from the speculation that he dated Memo Guzman, not much is publicly reported about Ocean’s relationships.

2013 Grammy: Best Urban Contemporary Album For the album "Channel Orange."

2013 GLAAD Media Award: Outstanding Music Artist For the album "Channel Orange"

2013 Brit: International Male Solo Artist

2013 Webby Award: Person of the Year

