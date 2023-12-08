Name Francis Ford Coppola Net Worth $400 million Gender Male DOB Apr 7, 1939 Age 84 Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, producer, director, editor

Having gained legendary status for iconic films such as "The Godfather" trilogy and "Apocalypse Now," Francis Ford Coppola is a famous American filmmaker with a net worth of around $400 million as of November 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He has won numerous Oscars for his work in directing and writing but he is most famous for making "The Godfather" trilogy. Beyond movies, Coppola is also a successful entrepreneur who has invested in wine making.

Francis Ford Coppola speaks onstage during the "The Godfather" screening | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Coppola first got noticed for his knack for writing, winning his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with the movie "Patton." Then, just two years later, he dropped what many call one of the all-time best films, "The Godfather." This three-hour epic about the Corleon family marked a major moment for cinema. Initially, Paramount wanted Sergio Leone, an Italian director, to helm it but his refusal paved the way for Coppola, who wasn't eager to direct either. He was worried it might glamorize Mafia violence and make his heritage look bad but eventually agreed. Casting Marlon Brando as the lead was a battle in itself, since Paramount preferred Ernest Borgnine or Danny Thomas. Coppola had to fight hard, take a smaller salary, and almost got the boot several times during the making. Despite the struggles, "The Godfather" earned him his first Academy Award nod for Best Director, winning for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. He followed it up with "The Godfather Part II" in 1974 and "The Godfather Part III" in 1990, both hitting it big like the first one.

Beyond "The Godfather" trilogy, Coppola racked up more wins with films like "The Conversation" (1974) and "Apocalypse Now" (1974), each snagging a Palme d'Or Award. He's one of only eight filmmakers with two of those awards. Out of fourteen Academy Award nominations, he clinched five victories. Transitioning from the '70s to the '90s, he directed Gary Oldman in "Bram Stoker's Dracula" (1992), a blockbuster with three Academy Awards. His last '90s film, "The Rainmaker" (1997), adapted from John Grisham's book, was also a hit. Then, he took a decade off before returning with "Youth Without Youth" (2007), a critical and box office failure. In 2019, Coppola revealed plans for "Megalopolis," a movie about post-disaster New York City. However, the initial concept coincided with the 9/11 attacks, forcing him to shelve the project due to its sensitivity.

Francis Ford Coppola on stage during the Taormina Film Fest 2022 Opening Ceremony | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

In 1975, Coppola and his family started making wine. They bought Gustave Niebaum's old home and vineyard in Napa Valley, California, for $2 million, which is worth around $12 million today. Using proceeds from the first "Godfather" movie, Coppola launched his winery, making wine under the Niebaum-Coppola label. In 1995, he added the Inglenook Winery chateau, where they grow all their grapes organically. Another winery, the family-friendly Francis Ford Coppola Winery near Geyserville, California, has cool stuff like swimming pools, bocce courts, and a restaurant. Coppola also bought the Vista Hills winery in Dayton, Oregon in October 2018.

In 2003, Coppola teamed up with George Altamura to renovate and give new life to the Uptown Theater in downtown Napa, California. He also owns a lifestyle firm called Francis Ford Coppola Presents, which runs hotels and resorts around the world. One of them is the Blancaneaux Lodge in Belize, a 20-room luxury resort open to the public since 1993. The brand also features Zoetrope: All-Story, a literary magazine that showcases fiction from both up-and-coming writers and well-known names.

Francis Ford Coppola attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Director Francis Ford Coppola | Photo by Kevin Winter | Getty Images

Coppola tied the knot with Eleanor Coppola in 1963, and they've been happily married since. They have three kids: Gian-Carlo, who sadly passed away at 22, Roman, and Sofia Coppola. Both Roman and Sofia Coppola have made a mark in the film industry as successful filmmakers, following in their father's footsteps. Coppola's nephews, Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman, are also accomplished actors. Jason Schwartzman's mom is Talia Shire, who starred in "The Godfather."

How much money did Francis Ford Coppola make for "The Godfather"?

The leads were paid $35,000 while Brando made $50,000 and Coppola himself was paid $110,000 for "The Godfather."

What is Francis Ford Coppola doing now?

Coppola resides in Napa, California, and since the 2010s has been a vintner, owning a family-branded winery of his own.

Why is Francis Ford Coppola so famous?

Coppola is famous as the director of films like "The Godfather" (1972), "The Conversation" (1974), and "Apocalypse Now" (1979).

