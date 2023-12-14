Name Marat Safin Net Worth $15 million Sources of Income Tennis Gender Male Date of Birth January 27, 1980 Age 43 Nationality Russia Profession Tennis player

Russian retired tennis player and politician Marat Safin began his career in 1997 and held the world's #1 tennis ranking between 2000 and 2001. He won his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2000 US Open and the 2005 Australian Open after defeating Lleyton Hewitt. At the time of his retirement in November of 2009, he was ranked world's 61. He later became the first Russian player to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. As of December 2023, Marat Safin's net worth is around $15 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Safin started playing tennis in 1997 and defeated Andre Agassi at the 1998 French Open. He then defeated Gustavo Kuerten who was then the defending champion. At the age of 19, he won his first Association of Tennis Professionals, ATP titles and then he made it to the 1999 Paris, Bercy final. In 2000, he won seven ATP Tour singles and the ATP 500 in Barcelona. He later reached the Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in 2002, 2004, and 2005.

However, he was hit by a series of injuries and had to miss most of 2003's season due to a wrist injury. He also suffered a knee injury during Wimbledon. He was defeated in the early rounds of each of the seven tournaments. He continued to suffer injuries but kept making appearances. He began to recover in the 2006 US Open in which Safin defeated the No. 4 David Nalbandian in a riveting second-round match. He played in the 2009 Paris Masters which was his last tournament as a professional player and lost to Juan Marin Del Potro, the then-US Open champion. His career ended with the second-round federal after which a special presentation ceremony took place at the Centre Court at Bercy.

Since retirement, he was been a member of the Russian Tennis Federation and also the Russian Olympic Committee. He has also played on the ATP Champions Tour. He was later elected to the Russian Parliament as a member of Vladimir Putin's United Russia Party.

Marat Safin was born Marat Mubinovich Safin in Moscow, Soviet Union in 1980to Rauza Islanova and Mubin Safin. His parents were also tennis players and coaches. His sister Dinara Safina is a retired professional tennis player and was the #1 women's singles tennis player in the world in 2009.

He talked about his personal life in an interview with Maria Komandna, revealing that he is currently not chasing a family. "I have comrades who say, 'You are already 40 years old. It's time to start a family and children.' And I understand that everyone has their own time for this. I am ready, in principle, to live without children, a girl or a wife. If I meet a person who will be an interesting partner to me, then yes. But I don't want to do this for the sake of a tick."

What does Marat Safin do now?

Safin currently serves as a member of the Russian Parliament.

Why did Marat Safin retire so early?

Safin once said that part of the reason he retired early was because the stress level was taking a toll on his mental health.

Has Marat Safin won a Grand Slam?

Safin won his first Grand Slam tournament at the US Open in 2000 and held the No. 1 ATP ranking for 9 weeks.

