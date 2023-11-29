What Is Famous Journalist Brian Williams' Net Worth?
|Name
|Brian Williams
|Net Worth
|$50 Million
|Salary
|$6 Million
|Sources of Income
|Journalism, Acting, Voice Acting
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|May 5, 1959
|Age
|64 years
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Journalist, Firefighter, Actor, Editor, Voice Actor
What is Brian Williams' net worth?
American news anchor Brian Williams dedicated nearly three decades to the industry. Renowned as the chief anchor for MSNBC, NBC News' cable news channel, he also hosted "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams." In the last episode of his show, he bid farewell to both MSNBC and NBC News. As of 2023, his net worth is $50 million.
What are Brian Williams' sources of income?
In 2004, Williams' career reached new heights as he took on the role of the presenter for NBC's "Nightly News," replacing Tom Brokaw. His annual salary of $8 million grew to $10 million and was subsequently hiked to $13 million.
Career
Williams started his career as a White House intern and worked for the National Association of Broadcasters. In 1981, he ventured into broadcasting at KOAM-TV in Kansas. Subsequently, he served as a general assignment reporter at WTTG-TV and relocated to New York from Philadelphia to work for WCBS. Joining NBC News in 1993, he initially anchored "Weekend Nightly News" before becoming the Chief White House Correspondent.
His career milestones include hosting "The News with Brian Williams," where he served as both anchor and managing editor. He also took on roles as the substitute anchor and weekend anchor for "The NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw" and appeared on Jon Stewart's version of "The Daily Show."
From 2004 to 2015, Williams hosted "Rock Center with Brian Williams." In 2015, he joined MSNBC as their Chief Breaking News Anchor, covering significant events such as Pope Francis's visit to the U.S. However, Williams faced suspension in the same year for misrepresenting his Iraq War experience, a story later disproven by crew members. Despite the setback, he received widespread praise for his coverage of Hurricane Katrina on "NBC Nightly News."
Personal life
Williams was born on May 5, 1959, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. His father worked as an executive vice president of the National Retail Merchants Association and his mother was a theater actor. As a teen, he worked at the local fire department and volunteered as a firefighter.
He never graduated from college but holds several honorary degrees like the Doctor of Humane Letters, which he received from the Catholic University of America in May 2004. He got the same degree from Bates College in May 2005, and a Doctor of Journalism from Ohio State University in June 2008.
He is married to TV Producer Jane Stoddard Williams, with whom he has two kids. In 2015, he has bagged the News & Documentary Emmy Awards for "Malaysia Flight 17."
FAQs
What is Brian Williams famous for?
Williams is a famous journalist and television news anchor. He is best known for being an NBC correspondent.
Was Brian Williams on Family Guy?
Yes, he made a short cameo on Family Guy.
