What Is Former F1 Champ Kimi Raikkonen's Net Worth?

Name Kimi Raikkonen Net Worth $250 Million Annual Income $50 million per year Sources of Income Racing Gender Male

Date of Birth Oct 17, 1979 Age 44 years Nationality Finland Profession Race car driver

Kimi Raikkonen | Getty Images | Chris Graythen

Finnish racing driver Kimi Räikkönen is among the highest-paid athletes in the world in 2023. He is popular as "Iceman" for his ability to play under pressure and his icy persona. He has won 21 Grand Prix as of 2020 and is one of the most successful race car drivers, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He has participated in a wide range of motorsport events including Formula One, NASCAR, World Rally Championship, and more. He retired at the end of the 2021 Formula One season. As of 2023, his net worth is close to $250 million.

Most of his net worth is attributed to the salary that he got as one of the most popular racing drivers. He reportedly makes close to $50 million per year.

Career

Kimi Raikkonen | Getty Images | Antonin Vincent

He started in the Sauber Formula One Team and competed at the Mugello Circuit in 2000. He later joined the McLaren team in 2002 and finished first in this race. He won his first race in 2003 and continued to show strong performances. He often faced issues with engines but continued to deliver. He soon finished his first season with his new team and bagged the Drivers Championship, and as of 2019, he was the last Scuderia Ferrari driver to achieve this.

In 2009, he could not perform and finished 12th that year and left Formula One. In 2011, he competed in NASCAR but retired to Formula One in 2012. He soon regained his momentum and finished 3rd place overall. He also won the Australian Grand Prix. He later joined the Alfa Romeo Racing. However, his gameplay was not the same anymore and he was the number 2 driver behind the inexperienced Antonio Giovinazzi.

He sold his first house in Finland for $15 million. The house was reportedly located in Helsinki and had eight bedrooms. He later bought another picturesque house in Phuket, Thailand which was acquired for $1.5 million. Räikkönen also owns a house in Baar, Switzerland that he purchased for $24 million. The villa is situated near Zurich and features 3,000 square feet of living space, a pool, and a huge garage that features his extensive motor collection. He also bought another home in Helsinki for around $4 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Räikkönen (@kimimatiasraikkonen)

Kimi-Matias Räikkönen was born in Espoo, Finland on October 17, 1979. He started racing at an early age. By the age of 15, he was already competing in karting races in Monaco and showed his talent in racing. He reportedly injured his vocal chord at an early age and therefore has a distinct style of speaking.

He was married to Jenni Dahlman, a Finnish model. The two were married for over a decade and called it quits in 2014. He later got engaged to Minna-Mari Virtanen is also a model The two welcomed their first child in 2016 and got married a year later. They welcomed their second child in the year 2017.

Instagram 2.9M Twitter 26.7K Facebook 616K

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Räikkönen (@kimimatiasraikkonen)

How many times has Kimi won F1?

He is one of the five drivers who has taken over 100 podiums. He has also won 21 Grands Prix, which makes him the most successful Finnish driver in terms of Formula One race wins.

Why did Kimi Raikkonen leave Ferrari?

He reportedly left the team because of money issues.