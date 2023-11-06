What Is Evan Rachel Wood's Net Worth?

Name Evan Rachel Wood Net Worth $8 Million Salary $250 Thousand Per Episode Sources of Income Acting, Music, and Endorsements Gender Female DOB September 7, 1987 Age 36 years old Nationality American Profession Singer, Actor, Voice Actor, Fashion Model

Known for her dynamic performances on screen and her musical talents, Evan Rachel Wood is a globally recognized American actress and musician. With a successful career in both films and television, Wood has built a strong fan base and a net worth of $8 million. Her outstanding appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with the enchanting duet "Show Yourself," even featured on the "Frozen II" soundtrack.

Evan Rachel Wood attends the Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 TCL Chinese Theatre | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Wood's roles in films such as "Thirteen," "The Wrestler," "Across the Universe," and the HBO series "Westworld" have significantly contributed to her net worth. Her foray into music has further expanded her financial portfolio. Endorsements and business ventures also contribute to her overall income.

Wood made her debut in 2022 as Madonna in the biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," where she starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe. The first glimpse of her role created significant buzz.

Luke Hemsworth, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, and James Marsden attend the premiere of HBO's "Westworld" Season 4 | Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Wood's acting skills have earned her both critical acclaim and considerable box office success. Starting with her debut in "Digging to China" and her breakthrough role in "Thirteen," she has continued to grace the silver screen with her amazing performances. Her involvement in blockbuster hits such as "Frozen II," which grossed over $1 billion internationally, brought her considerable fame. Her roles in films like "The Ides of March," raked in a hefty $77 million globally. "Practical Magic" and "The Wrestler," contributed over $68 million and $46 million respectively.

With her impressive filmography, it's no wonder that her earnings reflect both her artistic talents and commercial success. Wood reportedly earned $2.5 million per season of the HBO series "Westworld" as of 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVAN + ZANE (@evanandzane)

Wood's current county residence is located in North Carolina. Her interest in diverse automotive styles is reflected in her impressive car collection. From the versatile and rugged Jeep Cherokee, worth between $27,690 and $31,570, to the sleek and efficient Ford Escape, valued at $23,850, her choices are classy and sophisticated. She also owns the Audi Q7 worth $53,788 and her Chevrolet Traverse is estimated to be around $40,000.

Wood has been open about her experiences with sexual assault and domestic violence and actively working for the rights of survivors. Her engagement to Marilyn Manson in 2009 ended in a separation a year later. The custody of their son, Jack, has been a point of contention, with recent reports suggesting that Wood has handed over primary custody to Bell due to concerns for their child's safety. Wood later married actor Jamie Bell in 2012. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce just two years later.

Evan Rachel Wood has earned recognition and nominations from prestigious award bodies. Among these is her Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress that she received in 2003 for her compelling performance in "Thirteen." She also won a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the same film. In 2011, Wood won an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, for her role in "Mildred Pierce."

Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood in Los Angeles, California | Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Why did Evan Rachel Wood lose custody of her son?

Evan Rachel Wood "handed over" primary custody to Bell, citing fears that her ex-fiancé, was threatening her and her son.

How long did Evan Rachel Wood date Marilyn?

They were in a relationship from 2007 to 2010.

When did Evan Rachel Wood begin her acting career?

Wood made her professional acting debut as a child in 1994, appearing in television films before transitioning to major roles in the late '90s.

