Name Erling Haaland Net Worth $40 Million Salary $403,800 Sources of Income Football, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth July 21, 2000 Age 23 Years Nationality Norway Profession Football Player

Also Read: A Career-Ending Injury Led the NBA to Terminate His Contract; What Is Ömer Asik's Net Worth?

Erling Braut Haaland plays as a striker for the Manchester City team and the Norway national team. Renowned for his exceptional speed, strength, strategic positioning, and goal-scoring skills inside the penalty area, he is considered one of the top players globally. Over the years, he has amassed a net worth of $40 million. In his debut Premier League season, he broke the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland)

Erling's football journey began in the academy of his hometown club Bryne. After playing in Bryne's reserve team during the 2015–16 season, he made his first-team debut three months before turning 16. His talents soon caught the eye of German club 1899 Hoffenheim, leading to a trial offer. However, he ultimately joined Molde under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Becomes Time Magazine's 'Person Of The Year'; What's Her Net Worth?

Erling's prolific goal-scoring abilities were evident at Molde, where he finished the 2018 season as the top scorer. In 2018, he moved to Red Bull Salzburg, making a significant impact in the Austrian Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. His performances attracted interest from top clubs, and in 2020, Erling signed with Borussia Dortmund. His debut was sensational, scoring a hat-trick within 23 minutes.

In the 2022–23 season, Erling transferred to Manchester City with a weekly salary of around $403,800, placing him among the highest-paid players at the club. On the international stage, he represents Norway. He scored twice in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus in 2023, positioning himself as Norway's second-highest all-time top scorer.

Also Read: What Is Legendary Comedy Writer and Director Larry Charles' Net Worth?

Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League | Photo by James Gill-Danehouse | Getty Images

Endorsements

Erling has signed endorsement deals with major brands such as Samsung, Dolce & Gabbana, Midea, and Viaplay. Recently, he inked a massive ten-year sponsorship agreement with Nike, amounting to an impressive $25 million.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring during the Premier League | Photo by Visionhaus | Getty Images

The football player owns a luxury penthouse in Monaco worth $10 million, a beachfront villa in Miami worth $8 million, and a commercial property in New York City valued at $15 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland)

Erling was born on July 21, 2000, in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. He is the son of former footballer Alfie Haaland and heptathlon athlete Gry Marita Braut. Growing up, he played various sports and even set a world record for the standing long jump at the age of five. Besides sports, Erling ventured into music, releasing a single called "Kygo jo" with his Flow Kingz group in 2016.

- Gerd Müller Trophy (2023)

- Golden Boy (2020)

- Bundesliga Player of the Season (2021)

- FIFA FIFPro World XI (2023, 2022)

- FWA Footballer of the Year (2023)

- Best Norwegian Male Footballer of the Year (2021, 2020)

What is Erling Haaland's net worth?

As of 2023, Erling Haaland's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million.

Which clubs have Erling Haaland played for?

Erling Haaland has played for Bryne, Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City.

What records has Erling Haaland achieved?

Erling Haaland became the first player in Bundesliga history to score seven goals in his first three games.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Comedic Genius Garry Shandling's Net Worth At The Time of His Death?

What Is Music Icon Glen Ballard's Net Worth?