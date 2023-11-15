Name Eli Roth Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth April 18, 1972 Age 51 Years Gender Male Profession Film Producer, Actor, Screenwriter, Film director, TV producer, Animator Nationality United States of America

Also Read: What Is 'Machete' Danny Trejo's Net Worth?

Eli Roth, a versatile filmmaker, actor, and writer, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His net worth, estimated at $20 million, reflects his multifaceted career that spans film and television.

Eli Roth and Vittoria Buraschi attend the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala on October 08, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

Roth's financial success can be attributed to several sources of income that have contributed to his impressive net worth. One of his primary sources of income is his work as a film director. Known for his contributions to the horror genre, Roth has directed and produced a range of successful films, including "Cabin Fever" and "Hostel." As a director, he commands substantial salaries for his projects, often combining his passion for storytelling with his talent for creating suspenseful and chilling cinematic experiences.

Besides his directing ventures, Roth has been involved in various business initiatives. He co-founded Crypt TV, a digital entertainment company that specializes in creating short-form horror content. This venture has not only contributed to his income but has also solidified his presence in the horror genre. Moreover, Roth curated a horror exhibit at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture, showcasing his influence and entrepreneurship in the genre, which generated further income and expanded his brand.

Also Read: Ken Griffin Led Citadel as CEO to the Highest Annual Return by a Hedge Fund; Here's His Net Worth

Eli Roth attends the "Pearl" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 12, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: Singer Tanya Tucker Gave Her First Hit as a Teenager and Emerged as an Actor; Here's Her Net Worth

Roth has made some noteworthy investments and acquisitions throughout his career. One of his significant assets was his Hollywood Hills home, purchased for $2.54 million in 2007. He listed this property for sale in October 2020 for $3.475 million and ultimately sold it for $3.19 million in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Roth (@realeliroth)

Instagram 322K Followers Twitter 245.9K Followers Facebook 276K Followers

Roth was born in Newton, Massachusetts, and raised in a Jewish household. Roth's family emigrated from Austria, Hungary, Russia, and Poland. Alongside English, he is fluent in French and Italian and has a basic understanding of Russian. The diverse linguistic skills reflect Roth's cultural background and upbringing.

In 2014, Roth married Chilean actress and model Lorenza Izzo. She co-starred alongside him in the film "Knock Knock." Their union, marked by shared professional interests and a connection formed on the set of a cinematic thriller, garnered substantial attention. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2019.

- Filmmaker's Showcase Award for his indelible mark in quality genre filmmaking - Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA (2004)

- SDFCS Award for Best Ensemble Performance in "Inglourious Basterds" - San Diego Film Critics Society Awards (2009)

- Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in "Inglourious Basterds" - Screen Actors Guild Awards (2010)

- PFCS Award for Best Acting Ensemble in "Inglourious Basterds" - Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards (2009)

- Fangoria Horror Hall of Fame - Fangoria Horror Hall of Fame (2006) for "Cabin Fever"

- Capri Master Of Fantasy for "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" - Capri, Hollywood (2018)

- COFCA Award for Best Ensemble in "Inglourious Basterds" - Central Ohio Film Critics Association (2010)

(L-R) Asher Levin, Michael Muller, Eli Roth, Debbie Levin, and Philippe Cousteau | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

What's unique about Eli Roth's filmmaking style?

Eli Roth is known for making intense and graphic horror films. However, he's also made movies in other genres.

Has Eli Roth done anything besides movies and TV?

Yes, he curated museum exhibits, opened a haunted house, and invested in digital media. He even made a public service announcement for animal rights.

What's so special about "Cabin Fever"?

"Cabin Fever" was Eli Roth's first movie and made a big impact in the horror genre. It's famous for its gore and helped make Roth a successful director.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Legendary Rock Band U2 Bassist Adam Clayton's Net Worth?

From Michelin Star Restaurants to Designer Kitchenware: Chef Thomas Keller's Feats and Net Worth