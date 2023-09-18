Name Dwyane Wade Net Worth $170 Million Salary $20 Million Gender Male DOB Jan 17, 1982 Age 41 years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball player

Dwyane Wade is an American professional basketball player who made a significant impact on the NBA during his career. Known for his exceptional skills and leadership, Wade is regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards in the history of the sport. His impressive journey from a standout high school player to a three-time NBA champion and a 13-time NBA All-Star with a $170 million net worth, has solidified his legacy as a basketball icon.

Also Read: Success Coach Tony Robbins’ ‘Unleash the Power Within’ Brings in Over $10 Million; What’s His Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Dwyane's NBA salary

Dwyane Wade's NBA career was highly lucrative, with earnings totaling $198 million in salary alone. In his rookie year, he started with a salary of $2.6 million. Following a substantial contract extension before the 2007-2008 season, his annual salary soared to $13 million. Dwyane Wade's Miami Heat contract, signed in 2010, was a six-year deal worth over $107 million. It solidified his status as a franchise player and played a crucial role in the team's success during that era. His highest-earning season was in 2016-2017 when he earned an impressive $23.2 million while playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Also Read: From Australian TV Shows to ‘Hunger Games,’ Liam Hemsworth Has Come a Long Way; What’s His Net Worth?

Converse shoe deal

Dwyane Wade's first shoe deal was with Converse, a six-year contract that paid him $400,000 per year. By 2006, the Converse Wade 1 had become a global sensation, selling over a million pairs. In 2009, Wade made the switch from Converse to Nike's Jordan brand, earning $5 million per year initially, which later increased to as much as $10 million, thanks to milestone bonuses.

Also Read: Comedian Seth Rogen Laughed His Way From the Stage to Screen and the Bank; Here's His Net Worth

In 2012, Dwyane Wade inked a substantial 10-year, $60 million deal with the Chinese brand Li-Ning. Notably, this partnership eventually evolved into a lifetime deal that included an equity stake in the company, solidifying his enduring connection with the brand.

Image Source: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat reacts in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder / Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Other ventures

Dwyane Wade is actively involved in charity work. He founded The Wade's World Foundation in 2003, which supports organizations benefiting at-risk children. He has contributed to various outreach programs in Chicago and South Florida, including purchasing a home and helping a family after a house fire. He also donated $25,000 in 2009 to prevent a library closure in Robbins, Illinois.

In February 2020, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made a significant real estate investment by purchasing a sprawling mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for $20 million. This luxurious home boasts an impressive 22,000 square feet of space spread across three floors and features amenities like a home theater, a poolside cabana, an infinity pool, and a spacious 12-car garage equipped with an automatic turntable for convenient vehicle access. Prior to their Hidden Hills residence, the couple had owned a $6 million mansion in Sherman Oaks, which they acquired in 2018. In 2021, they decided to sell it for $5.5 million. Additionally, they had a waterfront mansion in Miami, which Dwyane purchased while he was with the Miami Heat in 2010 for $10.7 million. They initially listed this property for sale in 2019 at $32.5 million but eventually reduced the price to $29 million. In 2021, the Miami mansion was successfully sold for $22 million.

Instagram 20.3 million followers Facebook 12 million followers Twitter 9.4 million followers

Dwyane Wade was born on January 17, 1982, in Chicago, Illinois, as the second child of JoLinda and Dwayne Wade Sr. His distinctive name, "Dwyane," originated from a typo on his birth certificate, a detail his parents chose to retain.

During his high school years at Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Wade immersed himself in basketball, using the sport as a positive way to steer clear of drugs and gang influences. His admiration for Michael Jordan served as a driving force in his basketball journey.

Dwyane Wade's personal life has had several significant moments. He was married to Siohvaughn Funches from 2002 to 2007, with whom he has two children. After their 2010 divorce, Wade was granted sole custody of their kids. In 2008, he began dating actress Gabrielle Union, with a brief breakup in 2013. During this time, he had a son with Aja Metoyer. Wade and Union reconciled, got engaged in 2013, and married on August 30, 2014. In 2018, they had a daughter via surrogate, making Wade a father for the fourth time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

How many rings does Dwyane Wade have?

Dwyane Wade has three NBA Finals rings.

Why is Dwyane Wade so famous?

He made 13 All-Star teams, led the league in scoring once, and was named the most valuable player of the 2006 NBA finals, which Miami won over Dallas.

Is Dwyane Wade a Hall of Famer?

The Heat legend was presented into the Basketball Hall of Fame by none other than Allen Iverson.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is ‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander’s Net Worth?

John Williams Made Millions From ‘Star Wars’; What’s His Net Worth?