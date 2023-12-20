Name Ravi Pillai Net Worth $1.7 Billion Sources of Income Business Gender Male Date of Birth May 25, 1950 Age 73 Nationality India Profession Businessman

Dubai-based Indian businessman Ravi Pillai, who is the founder and chairman of the real estate giant RP Group, started his first business, a chit fund, in Kollam. He later started an engineering contract business and worked for some of the major industrial houses in Kerala. His business was later shut down due to several worker strikes. He moved to Saudi Arabia in 1978, where he began a small trading business. He soon shifted to the construction business and established the Nasser S. Al Hajri Corporation (NSH) with 150 employees. As of December 2023, Ravi Pillai's net worth is around $1.7 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Pillai started working when he was studying at the Kochi University. He started his chit fund by borrowing 1 lakh from a local moneylender. After earning money from the business, he repaid his loan and got into construction sector. He has seen his share of ups and downs in his life. He had a major setback when he had to close his unit due to a worker strike, as already mentioned.

Pillai has operations in many countries, including Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. He started over in 1978 with the help of a local partner in Saudi Arabia and then slowly built his RP Group into a construction heavyweight. He later used his riches to invest back home, picking up stakes in banks, hotels, and real estate. RP Group holds stakes in hotels such as Leela Kovalam, Hotel Raviz, Kollam, and Welcome Hotel Raviz Kadavu in Kerala. He is currently considered one of the biggest employers in the Middle East and employs more than 70,000 out of which 80% manforce comes from India.

Ravi Pillai was born on September 2, 1953 in Chavara village, Kerala into a farmer's family. He was very serious about pursuing education and completed his post-graduation in Business administration from Kochi University after graduating from a local college.

Pillai is married to Geetha and the couple lives in Dubai. They have two children, a son named Ganesh and a daughter named Arathi, who recently joined the business. His daughter's wedding reportedly cost him around $7.5 million. The wedding was organized by the production designer who worked on the global hit, "Baahubali: The Beginning".

Pillai has an honorary doctorate from Excelsior College, New York, and was also awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman by the Government of India.

What is Ravi Pillai's business?

Pillai has a construction company called the RP Group with over 70,000 employees.

How much is Ravi Pillai worth?

His net worth is around $1.7 billion as of December 2023.

Which is the most expensive helicopter in India?

The most expensive helicopter in Indian is the Airbus H145, which is owned by Ravi Rillai.

Where is Ravi Pillai now?

Pillai currently lives with his wife in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.