What Is 'Doctor Who' Actor Peter Capaldi's Net Worth?

Name Peter Capaldi Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth April 14, 1958 Age 65 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Film director, Television Director, Screenwriter, Singer Nationality British, Scottish

Peter Capaldi, the accomplished actor celebrated for his roles as the 12th Doctor in "Doctor Who" and the sharp-witted Malcolm Tucker in "The Thick of It," has left an enduring mark on the entertainment industry. His net worth is a staggering $10 million. Capaldi's contributions to the field have had a lasting impact on the world of cinema.

(L to R) Tim McInnerny, David Tennant, and Peter Capaldi. Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Capaldi's journey began on the theatrical stage in 1974, showcasing his acting skills in productions like "An Inspector Calls" and "John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert." His early forays into stage performances laid the foundation for his subsequent television career. On the small screen, he made notable appearances in series such as "Crown Court," "Minder," and "Travelling Man" during the 1980s.

The turning point in Capaldi's television career came in 2005 when he debuted as Malcolm Tucker in the satirical comedy series "The Thick of It." This role not only catapulted him to widespread recognition but also brought accolades and awards, contributing significantly to his income. The success of "The Thick of It" demonstrated Capaldi's ability to masterfully navigate both comedic and dramatic roles, solidifying his position as a sought-after talent in the television industry. Moreover, his portrayal of the 12th Doctor in "Doctor Who" from 2013 to 2017 further added to his income, capitalizing on the global popularity of the long-running science-fiction series.

Beyond television, Capaldi has made substantial contributions to the film industry, both as an actor and as a filmmaker. From his debut in the 1983 film "Local Hero" to his directorial work in "Strictly Sinatra" (2001), the actor's film career has been another lucrative source of income.

Peter Capaldi arrives at the global premiere of "The Devil's Hour." Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

In 1991, Capaldi married actress and writer Elaine Collins. Together, the couple bought a home in the Muswell Hill district of London. Amidst the demands of the entertainment industry, Capaldi and Collins have found solace and joy in their family life. The couple has one daughter.

- Academy Awards, USA (1995): Winner: Oscar for Best Short Film, Live Action "Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life" (Shared with Ruth Kenley-Letts)

- Angers European First Film Festival (1994):Winner: Audience Award for Short Film "Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life"

- BAFTA TV Award (2010): Winner: Best Male Performance in a Comedy Role "The Thick of It"

- BAFTA Scotland Award (2009): Winner: Best Acting Performance in Fill "In the Loop"

- BAFTA Scotland Award (2022): Winner: Outstanding Contribution To Film & Television "Doctor Who" (2005)

- British Comedy Award (2010): Winner: Best TV Comedy Actor "The Thick of It"

- Chlotrudis Award (2010): Winner: Best Supporting Actor "In the Loop".

Benjamin Chivers, Tom Moran, Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, Nikesh Patel, Phil Dunster, Sue Vertue, and Steven Moffat. Getty Images | Photo by Lia Toby

What is Peter Capaldi's most famous role?

Peter Capaldi is widely recognized for his portrayal of the 12th Doctor in the long-running science-fiction series "Doctor Who."

How did Peter Capaldi start his career?

Capaldi began his acting career on the stage in 1974 and later ventured into television with appearances in series like "Crown Court" and "Travelling Man."

Besides "Doctor Who," what are some other notable roles played by Peter Capaldi?

Peter Capaldi's diverse career spans beyond the iconic role of the 12th Doctor. His sharp and witty portrayal of Malcolm Tucker in "The Thick of It" earned him a BAFTA TV Award.

