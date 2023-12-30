Name Gore Verbinski Net Worth $130 Million Sources of Income Films, Writing, Music Albums, Endorsements Date of Birth March 16, 1964 Age 59 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Film Director, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Musician, Music Video Director

Also Read: Comedian Matt Walsh has Gained Popularity for His Role in HBO Series 'Veep'; Here's His Net Worth

The American director and musician Gore Verbinski is widely recognized for his screen-gripping storylines and mind-blowing directing skills. Over the years, he has amassed a net worth of $130 million. Verbinski is also a musician and has played guitar for bands like Daredevils, Bulldozer, and The Cylon Boys Choir. His best directorial works include "The Ring," "Pirates of the Caribbean," and "Rango."

Director Gore Verbinski attends 'La Cura del Bienestar' (A Cure for Wellness) photocall | Getty Images | Photo by Carlos Alvarez

Before entering Hollywood, Verbinski directed music videos. These included "S&M Airlines" for NOFX, "Don't Wait for Me" for Vicious Rumors, "Fast and Frightening" for L7, "Children" for Vicious Rumors, "Stuntman" for 24-7 Spyz, "Atomic Garden" for Bad Religion, "Negasonic Teenage Warhead" for Monster Magnet and "Born Too Slow" for The Crystal Method.

Also Read: What's Infinite Banking? All About the TikTok Trend to Turn Insurance Policies Into Cash Reservoirs

Later, Verbinski started making commercials for renowned brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, Canon, Skittles, United Airlines, and Budweiser, among others. After starting Blind Wink Productions in 2005, he made his feature film directing debut with "Mouse Hunt." He then directed "The Mexican", featuring Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, grossing $68 million domestically against a $38 million budget.

In 2002, Verbinski directed the horror film remake "The Ring," which became a global phenomenon, surpassing $200 million in worldwide earnings. That same year, he contributed to "The Time Machine," directing specific underground Morlock sequences. His blockbuster hit "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" earned over $600 million worldwide. Subsequent projects included "The Weather Man," starring Nicolas Cage.

Also Read: From the Nickname 'Rocket' to Allegations of Using Steroids: Roger Clemens' Life and Net Worth

(L-R) Actors Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth, and Dane DeHaan, with director Gore Verbinski, discuss "A Cure For Wellness" with The Build Series | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Verbinski also directed the sequels "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End." The former set a new benchmark, becoming the third film to surpass $1 billion internationally. Then, in 2008, his production company signed a deal with Universal. His film, "Rango," was both a critical and commercial success, earning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

His adaptation of "The Lone Ranger" faced challenges during development, including rewrites, budget cuts, and controversy over casting choices. While grossing $260 million against a $215–225 million budget, the film received mixed reviews. He later ventured into horror with "A Cure for Wellness," grossing $26.6 million against a $40 million budget.

Verbinski was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on March 16, 1964. He was raised with his four siblings. He is married to Clayton Elizabeth Clark and has two sons, Ivan and Anton. The family resides with his family in Los Angeles, California.

Director/producer Gore Verbinski (R) and Clayton Verbinski attend the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' "The Lone Ranger" | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

- Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 1995: Outstanding Commercial for "Budweiser: Frogs"

- Hollywood Film Awards 2003: Hollywood Movie of the Year for "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

- Animation of the Year 2011: Animation of the Year for "Rango"

- Academy Awards, USA 2012: Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year for "Rango"

- Annie Awards 2012: Writing in a Feature Production for "Rango"

- BAFTA Awards 2012: Best Animated Film for "Rango"

- Alliance of Women Film Journalists 2012: EDA Award for Best Animated Feature Film for "Rango"

- Online Film & Television Association 2012: Best Animated Picture for "Rango"

- International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA) 2012: Best Animated Feature for "Rango"

- Gold Derby Awards 2012: Animated Feature for "Rango"

Gore Verbinski poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Dan MacMedan

Who is Gore Verbinski's wife?

Gore Verbinski is married to Clayton Verbinski and has two children with her.

How tall is Gore Verbinski?

Gore Verbinski is 6 feet and 1 inch tall.

Which are some of the best movies of Gore Verbinski?

Some of Gore Verbinsk's best movies include "A Cure for Wellness," "Rango," "The Lone Ranger," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Mouse Hunt," "Ring," and "The Weather Man."

Which movie did Gore Verbinski recently direct?

Gore Verbinski directed "The Last Son" in 2021.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Tech Visionary Ayman Hariri's Net Worth?

From 'Captain Courageous' to 'It's a Mad Mad World': Spencer Tracy's Cinematic Journey and Net Worth