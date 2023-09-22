Name Diplo (Thomas Pentz) Net worth $50 million Salary N/A Annual income $20 million Sources of income Music DOB November 10, 1978 Age 44 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession DJ, producer, and songwriter

American DJ, producer and songwriter Diplo, aka Thomas Pentz, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for co-creating Major Lazer, a dancehall music group featuring artists like Sia and Labrinth. In his career, Diplo has collaborated with several artists such as Skrillex, M.I.A., Mark Ronson, and more.

Diplo performs during the ACL Music festival 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Recently, Diplo reacted to the news of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce, whose wedding he had live-streamed on Instagram four years ago. He wished them all the love and revealed that the live stream was unplanned and he didn’t know it was a private event, in an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Diplo earns about $20 million in an average touring year. Although he has various income sources, his primary revenue stream is touring. His career has been as versatile as his music. After his big break with M.I.A in 2007, Diplo went on to co-found Major Lazer, which blends EDM with reggae, dancehall, and moombahton. Major Lazor’s hit song "Lean On" achieved global success, furthering Diplo's reputation. Also, his solo venture, “Mad Decent” has introduced various sub-genres of dance music to the mainstream.

Diplo of Major Lazer performs at theLife Is Beautiful festival | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Diplo reportedly bought a home in Beachwood Canyon for $2.425 million in 2016. The home located in the Hollywood Hills area features a contemporary design with large glass walls and stunning views of the city, canyons, and the ocean, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The 2,500-square-foot property also includes a studio, a cedar hot tub, a succulent wall, and a two-car garage. The DJ later listed the home for sale in 2021 and accepted an offer of $2.8 million.

Before that, Diplo bought Kid Rock's former house in Malibu in 2020 for $13.2 million. Kid Rock scooped up the property in 2006 for $11.6 million and later sold it for $9.5 million to the owner who sold it to Diplo.

Diplo famously dated singer-songwriter and TV personality Katy Perry between 2014 and 2015. Diplo has also been in a relationship with Jevon King, a prominent Trinidadian model. Diplo has one child with King. He had two more kids with another partner, Kathryn Lockhart, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Diplo and family at the Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Goodlett

2019 Grammy: Best Dance Recording For "Electricity"

2016 Grammy: Best Dance Recording For the song "Where Are Ü Now."

2016 Grammy: Best Electronic/Dance Album: For the album "Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü."

2021 iHeartRadio Music Award: Dance Album of the Year For "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil"

2020 iHeartRadio Music Award: Dance Song of the Year For "Close to Me"

2015 MTV Europe Music Award: Best Collaboration For “Skrillex & Diplo Feat. Justin Bieber: Where Are Ü Now”

How old is Diplo?

Diplo is 55 years old.

How did Diplo get so big?

Diplo had his big break in 2007 with “Paper Planes,” the track he wrote with MIA. He got DJ/producer superstardom with the track and then with his first Major Lazer record he gained a global following.

Did Diplo live in India?

At 20, Diplo moved to India, where he rode around cities and slept on his bike.

How many kids does Diplo have?

Diplo has three children.