Name Debi Mazar Net Worth $5 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth August 13, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, dancer, presenter, voice actor

Deborah "Debi" Mazar, a renowned American actress with a fascinating career trajectory, has achieved significant financial success over the years. With a net worth of $5 million, she has established herself as a recognizable figure in Hollywood. Some of her prominent works include "Goodfellas," "Batman Forever," and her role in the TV series "Entourage."

Debi Mazar and Evelina Maria Corcos attend the Chloé Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France | Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Mazar's journey from a nightclub worker to a makeup artist for music videos and plays has been quite inspiring. Her encounter with Madonna marked her entry into the entertainment world. This association not only enhanced her network but also landed her roles in Madonna's music videos, such as "Papa Don't Preach" and "Music," granting her an early taste of fame in the music industry.

As the 1990s unfolded, Mazar transitioned to the silver screen with supporting roles in various iconic movies. Her breakthrough moment came in 1990 when she portrayed the cocaine-addled mistress in Martin Scorsese's masterpiece "Goodfellas." This role catapulted her to stardom, and she continued to shine in films like "The Doors," "Malcolm X," and "Bullets Over Broadway." Her appearance as "Spice" in "Batman Forever" left an everlasting impact on audiences worldwide.

Her role in "Civil Wars," laid the groundwork for her television career. She continued to dazzle audiences with her appearances in "L.A. Law" during the early '90s, and her portrayal of the villainous Regina in "Beethoven's Second." Her memorable guest appearance in the hit sitcom "Friends" during its eighth season further exemplified her widespread appeal.

Debi Mazar (L) and Debbie Harry attend the Marc Jacobs fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory on February 02, 2023, in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Mazar and her husband, Gabriele Corcos, have ventured into real estate investments. In 2010, they successfully sold a charming Spanish-style residence located in the Beverly Center neighborhood of Los Angeles for a whopping $1.16 million. This property was initially acquired for $750,000 back in 2002, and showcased timeless architectural elegance, dating back to its construction in 1933. The residence included three spacious bedrooms and featured a central courtyard with a fountain.

During the early 1990s, Mazar dated Paul Reubens, the beloved actor renowned for his iconic character "Pee-Wee Herman." Their relationship provided emotional support to Paul during challenging times and demonstrated the depth of her compassion and connections in the entertainment world. In 2002, Debi took another significant step in her life by marrying Gabriele Corcos, a talented celebrity chef and her creative partner in the culinary sphere.

Deborah Mazar's talents extend beyond acting, as she immerses herself in the culinary world with her very own show, "Extra Virgin." In this delightful series, she takes center stage alongside her husband, Gabriele Corcos, and their daughters. The show is a harmonious symphony of love, laughter, and mouthwatering dishes, weaving a heartwarming narrative that resonates with both food enthusiasts and those who appreciate the profound connection between food, culture, and treasured moments spent with loved ones.

Debi Mazar is seen working on the TV series "Younger" in Williamsburg on January 6, 2021, in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Kamau

How did Deborah Mazar first meet Madonna?

Deborah Mazar met Madonna while working at Danceteria, a nightclub. Madonna hired her as a make-up artist for her music video "Everybody."

What is the Cooking Channel series "Extra Virgin" about?

"Extra Virgin" is a show featuring Deborah Mazar, her husband Gabriele Corcos, and their two daughters. It's about their family life and passion for cooking Tuscan cuisine.

Where does Deborah Mazar spend her time, and what's her connection to Italy?

Deborah Mazar divides her time between Brooklyn, New York, and Florence, Italy. With Italian citizenship, Mazar's bond with Italy is not merely a casual association; it runs deep, reflecting her genuine affinity for the country's culture and heritage.

