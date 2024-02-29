What Is David Justice's Net Worth?

Name David Justice Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth April 14, 1966 Age 57 Years Gender Male Profession Baseball player Nationality United States of America

David Justice, the former American professional baseball player, has a net worth of $40 million. From his debut with the Atlanta Braves in 1989 to important roles in multiple World Series victories, Justice's journey is a tale of resilience and achievement.

David Justice attends Teqball USA Pre-ESPY Luxury Lounge. Getty Images | Photo by Tiffany Rose

David Justice's primary source of income during his illustrious baseball career was his salary as a professional player. Making his debut with the Atlanta Braves in 1989, he quickly made a significant impact, earning the National League's Rookie of the Year Award in 1990. Despite grappling with a back injury that affected his performance, Justice reached a career pinnacle in the 1995 season, contributing to the Braves' victory in the World Series. Subsequent years with the Cleveland Indians showcased his resilience, with notable performances including 33 home runs in 1997 and another World Series appearance. The 2000 season with the Indians marked a career highlight, boasting impressive stats with 41 home runs and 118 runs batted in.

Post-retirement from baseball, Justice transitioned into a broadcasting career, further diversifying his income. He served as a baseball commentator for ESPN, offering insights into the game, and later took on the role of a game and studio analyst for the New York Yankees on the YES Network until 2007.

Salaries and career earnings

Starting in 1996, Justice consistently earned more than $6 million per year, reaching a career-high salary of $7.8 million in 2001 with the New York Yankees. His total career earnings from salary alone amounted to around $59 million. This financial success was further solidified with his retirement from the game while making $7 million with the Oakland Athletics.

Big Tigger and David Justice. Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Justice's high-profile marriage to acclaimed film actress Halle Berry in 1993 garnered significant attention. However, the couple divorced in 1997. In 2001, Justice found love again and married Rebecca Villalobos. The couple was blessed with three children: David Jr., Dionisio, and Raquel.

Julius Erving (CL) and David Justice. Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

In May 1994, David Justice earned a spot in People's "50 Most Beautiful People" list. Renowned for his contributions to the Atlanta Braves, he was later honored with induction into the Braves Hall of Fame in August 2007, a significant milestone recognizing his impact during the team's remarkable division title streak. However, Justice faced a setback in his Hall of Fame aspirations in 2008, receiving just one vote amid the fallout from the Mitchell Report, where he was among 86 players named. Despite this, his legacy as a baseball icon endures.

What was David Justice's highest salary?

David Justice's highest salary was $7.8 million in 2001 with the New York Yankees.

How many children does David Justice have?

David Justice has three children: David Jr., Dionisio, and Raquel.

When did David Justice retire from baseball?

David Justice retired from baseball in 2002.

