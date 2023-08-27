Name David Guetta Net Worth $200 Million Salary $175,000 per show Annual Income $30 million Gender Male DOB November 7, 1967 Age 55 Nationality French Profession DJ/Producer Sources of Income Music, DJing, Production

By electrifying fans and making them sway to his beats, French DJ David Guetta has earned a staggering $200 million net worth. After starting off in in Parisian clubs, Guetta has emerged as a global sensation who shaped the electronic dance music (EDM) landscape.

Born Pierre David Guetta on November 7, 1967, in Paris, France, the DJ was one of the few who mixed house music and electroclash in the early 2000s, and gained prominence with hits such as "One Love" and "Nothing But the Beat" during that decade. Collaborations with reigning and rising stars such as Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Afrojack and Sia, further elevated his success.

Image Source: GettyImages/ Gareth Cattermole

Dubbed "the grandfather of EDM," Guetta earns most of his income from his music that transcends genres and resonates globally. But his net worth received a significant boost from a $100 million deal with Warner Music for the rights to his recorded music catalog in 2021.

Going beyond music into the entrepreneurial realm, Guetta founded Gum Productions to spin innovative music and explore collaborations before establishing Jack Back Records to support emerging talent.

Guetta's investments in luxurious properties include a custom-designed penthouse suite in Paraiso Bay, South Florida, and a condo at the Setai Hotel & Residences in Miami, that mirror his desire for comfort and sophistication.

Year Earnings 2019 $18 Million 2020 $15.5 Million 2021 $20 Million 2022 $25 Million

Social Media Following

Guetta's social media outreach reflects his digital presence, which also allowed him to live stream his rooftop fundraiser set from Miami during the peak of the pandemic.

Social Media Followers Instagram 10.2 Million Facebook 48 Million Twitter 19.7 Million

Image Source: GettyImages/ John Phillips

Guetta was married to Cathy Lobé for over 22 years since 1992, and the couple has two children, but they decided to part ways in 2014. Beyond that, Guetta's professional accomplishments have earned him accolades, including Grammy nominations and recognition as one of the world's top DJs.

