Former MLB pitcher and popular sports commentator David Cone is now a household name among baseball fans with a net worth of $30 million. From the pitcher's mound to broadcasting booths, the former athlete's trajectory mirrors the essence of a sports icon whose impact transcends the boundaries of the baseball diamond.

Pitcher David Cone of the New York Mets pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Getty Images | Photo by George Gojkovich

Cone's primary source of income during his playing days were his lucrative contracts with multiple MLB teams, leading to total career earnings of around $67 million. In 1993, he secured his position as the highest-paid baseball player in the league when he signed a groundbreaking three-year, $18 million contract with the Kansas City Royals. This landmark deal alone is valued at more than $30 million today.

After his playing days were over, Cone transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a recognizable voice in baseball commentary. His roles with networks like the YES Network and ESPN have not only contributed to his income but also solidified his presence in the sports media world. Furthermore, his post-playing career includes ventures like hosting the show "Yankees on Deck" on the YES Network and co-hosting the podcast "Toeing the Slab." His return to the Yankees broadcast booth and joining the "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast team on ESPN brought in more cash.

Former MLB player David Cone throws. Getty Images | Photo by Sarah Stier

In 2016, the former athlete purchased an $8.1 million apartment in New York City's West Village. Cone capitalized on the dynamic real estate market, selling the property for $8.3 million in May 2022.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Cone excelled as a quarterback, leading his high school football team to a district championship, and showcasing his skills as a point guard on the basketball team. In the absence of a baseball team at his school, Cone played in the Ban Johnson League during summers. At 16, he tried out for the Royals and Cardinals. Despite recruitment for college football and baseball, he opted for the University of Missouri. After graduating, he was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the third round of the 1981 MLB draft.

In 1991, controversy hit the former athlete as he faced rape accusations, which were disproved by the police. Cone encountered more legal trouble when he was accused of threatening three women at the ballpark, though he asserted it was a response to their harassment of a teammate's wife. The women later amended their lawsuit, alleging misconduct in 1989; however, Cone successfully defended himself against most claims, with one woman settling out of court after Cone labeled her a "groupie," resulting in the dismissal of all sexual accusations. In 1994, Cone married interior designer Lynn DiGioia, and the couple welcomed a son named Brian into their lives. He also has a son named Sammy from a previous relationship with Taja Abitbol.

David Cone #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during an MLB game. Getty Images | Photo by SPX

How much did David Cone earn from his highest-paying contract?

David Cone's highest-paying contract was a three-year, $18 million deal with the Kansas City Royals in 1993, making him the highest-paid baseball player in the league at the time.

What is David Cone's current involvement in broadcasting?

David Cone co-hosts the podcast "Toeing the Slab" and is part of the "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast team on ESPN.

How many World Series titles does David Cone have?

David Cone won a total of five World Series titles during his career – one with the Toronto Blue Jays and four with the New York Yankees.

