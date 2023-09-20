Name David Beckham Net Worth $450 Million Salary $50 Million Gender Male DOB May 2, 1975 Age 48 years Nationality England Profession Athlete, model, soccer player

Legendary English footballer known for being the face of major brands, David Beckham has collected a $450 million net worth, more than three decades after he made his debut for Manchester United. His fortune is shared with his wife, former pop sensation and designer Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice. After starting his professional soccer career at the young age of 17, Beckham spent nine seasons with Manchester United before moving on to Real Madrid and eventually LA Galaxy. During his tenure, United clinched the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, and the UEFA Champions League once.

Image Source: David Beckham smiles in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami / Mark Thompson/Getty Images

What are David Beckham's sources of income?

Although he remains a model sought after by major brands, soccer has accounted for a bulk of Beckham's earnings. During his last six seasons with the L.A. Galaxy in the MLS, David Beckham amassed an approximate total of $255 million. This sum included his salary, share in revenue, endorsements, appearances, and licensing. His stint with Paris Saint-Germain also earned Beckham an annual salary of $50 million.

David Beckham's salary and other deals

In October 2021, David Beckham's 10-year agreement as Qatar's tourism ambassador was in the news, as it fetched him a $21 million per year paycheck. But numerous reports have suggested that it could potentially be as high as $280 million for a decade. The announcement of this deal sparked criticism against Beckham, due to concerns about Qatar's human rights record.

Image Source: David Beckham of England in action during the Group F match against Argentina of the World Cup Group Stage /Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

In 2014 it was revealed that Beckham had opted to purchase an MLS expansion team for $25 million, as a component of his 2007 contract with the L.A. Galaxy. The team in Miami, Florida, had plans to kick off play in 2020 under the banner of Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, commonly referred to as Inter Miami. Beckham's business group, Beckham Miami United, committed to funding a $250 million stadium boasting a seating capacity of 20,000.

Real estate and other assets

In 1999, Beckham purchased a 24-acre property for $3.3 million and spent $4 million on renovating it. The house earned the nickname "Beckingham Palace." In 2002, the Beckhams bought a villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for $1.6 million, and reportedly gifted it to Victoria's parents.

In 2009, they acquired a property in Burj Khalifa, Dubai, for around $5 million, and in 2007, they bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $18.7 million, which they sold for $33 million. The couple owns a $4 million home in the south of France and a mansion in London's Holland Park neighborhood, bought for $41 million in 2013.

In 2016, they added a converted barn in the Cotswolds area for about $8 million. In 2020, the Beckhams acquired a $24 million Miami penthouse as their U.S. residence.

Apart from real estate, David Beckham indulged himself by purchasing a lavish 100-foot luxury yacht for $6.5 million in 2021, after being inspired by getaways on Elton John's yacht.

Personal life

In 1999, David Beckham married British singer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Adams, famously known as Posh Spice. Together, they have four children: Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David, and daughter Harper.

Image Source: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the Fashion Awards/ Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Off the soccer field, Beckham has been a highly sought-after model and spokesperson, representing brands such as Pepsi, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Vodafone, Gillette, and more. His was also the most-searched sports-related name on Google in both 2003 and 2004.

FAQs

Why is David Beckham famous?

Manchester United legend Beckham was named best midfielder and Most Valuable Player, and a 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham paid homage to his kicking ability.

At what age did Beckham retire?

Beckham retired at the age of 38.

How many goals has Beckham scored?

As per Records Beckham finished his career with 718 appearances and 127 goals.

