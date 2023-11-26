Name Adam Rodriguez Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male

Popular among TV audiences for his role in "CSI Miami" and "Criminal Minds" American actor, screenwriter, and director Adam Rodriguez has also appeared in several music videos including Jennifer Lopez's "If You Had My Love" and Lionel Richie's "I Call It Love," to amass a $16 million net worth. He was also seen in the movie "I Can Do Bad All By Myself" as Sandino and in "Love and Debate." Apart from the action genre, Rodriguez was also seen as Bobby in season 4 of the series, "Ugly Betty."

Rodriguez built his net worth by working in popular movies and TV shows, and is best known for playing the role of Eric Delko on “CSI: Miami,” which accounts for most of his net worth.

He started by appearing in commercials for brands such as Coca-Cola, before bagging roles in "The X-Files", and shows like, "Brooklyn South", "Felicity", "Roswell", and "NYPD Blue." During the 2000s, his career in TV looked very promising, thanks to recurring roles in shows like "Resurrection Blvd", and "All Souls" before he joined the cast of "CSI: Miami." He went on to appear in more than 200 episodes of this series from 2002 until 2012. He even wrote and directed an episode of the show "Hunting Ground" in season 9.

Rodriguez has also been a part of crime shows such as "Six Feet Under" and "NCIS," as well as the animated movie "Kim Possible." After "CSI: Miami", he was seen in shows like "The Goodwin Games" and "Necessary Roughness." He later bagged a role in the series "Reckless" and went on to appear in "The Night Shift" in the year 2015. Rodriguez was also seen in "Jane the Virgin" and "Empire."

Other notable works of Rodriguez include, "Magic Mike", "Magic Mike XXL", "About Last Night", "Lovesick", "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels", "One Day at a Time", and "Ordinary Joe."

Adam Mil Rodriguez was born in Yonkers, New York on April 2nd, 1975, to an executive for the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and an airline ticket agent, with a Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage. He initially wanted to become a baseball player but that dream abruptly ended after he suffered an injury. He also worked as a stockbroker, before making his way into showbiz.

Adam Rodriguez has been married to model Grace Gail since 2016, and the couple have three children together.

ALMA Awards- nominated in 2008 and 2009. Winner in 2011 for CSI: Miami.

Image Awards (NAACP)- Winner in 2010 for I Can Do Bad All by Myself.

Imagen Foundation Awards- Nominated in 2005 for CSI: Miami.

MTV Movie + TV Awards-nominated in 2013 for Magic Mike.

Teen Choice Awards- Winner in 2012 for CSI: Miami.

Instagram 573,000 Followers Twitter 218,300 Followers Facebook 464,000 Followers

What nationality is Adam Rodriguez?

Adam Rodriguez is an American actor.

What is Adam Rodriguez famous for?

He is best known for his roles as Eric Delko on CSI: Miami.

