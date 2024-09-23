ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love

Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Photo by Getty Images - Kena Betancur/VIEWpress
Cover Image Source: Photo by Getty Images - Kena Betancur/VIEWpress

Costco has been a shopper's favorite for its fantastic deals and wide range of products. The only thing bugging customers is that they never know if the product they want will be available at their local store. However, this is about to change as Costco is set to roll out a feature in its app for its loyal members, Fox Business reported. Currently in beta testing, the tool called 'search warehouse inventory' will allow users to see if an item is available at their local Costco store, from the comfort of their home.

A customer uses her phone at Costco while shopping | Getty Images | Photo by Danielle Villasana
Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Danielle Villasana

The company has rolled out the "search warehouse inventory" tool on its mobile app. The tool is said to be in beta testing as of now and is available to only some customers.  Social media posts in Costco groups began circulating about the feature back in June-July.

However, users seemed doubtful of how accurate the feature would be. "It will be interesting to see how accurate it is... I'm not holding my breath. (The grocery stores in my area are terrible in this.)," wrote u/Ellabee57. 

The feature can be accessed by clicking the "warehouse" on the bottom of the app screen between "account" and "cart." Members can then select their stores to check out hours, and gas prices and access a search bar.

 

Through this, customers can search for items by product name or description to see if they are available at the local store. While it isn't clear when the tool will be available to all customers, Costco currently offers a similar tool on its website under the "My Warehouse" option. 

Costco’s long-due plan to raise membership prices took effect at the beginning of this month, ending a seven-year streak of steady prices. The company raised its annual membership fees by $5 for Gold Star (individual), Business, and Business add-on members in the U.S. and Canada. These members will now by $65 annually instead of $60. 

 

The cost of the Executive Memberships went up from $120 to $130. Lastly, the maximum annual 2% reward associated with the Executive Membership has gone up from $1,000 to $1,250. In its press release, the company said that the price increase will affect around 52 million memberships, over half of which are Executive memberships. 

Annual Membership fees have been one of the biggest profit-generating areas for Costco. As per Abc7, last year, Costco earned $4.6 billion in revenue from memberships, a 2% increase from 2022. This figure is likely to increase further after the hike.

A shopper displays her Costco Wholesale membership card, 2002 | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle
A shopper displays her Costco Wholesale membership card, 2002 | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle

At a time when brick-and-mortar retailers are desperate to lure shoppers, Costco enjoys an undying loyalty from its members. The company's eclectic sales and unbeatable prices have steadily brought in customers across its locations. 

Apart from deals, features, and value, Costco members also enjoy protection from its generous return policy. Several stories of people returning a two-and-a-hald-year-old couch, a 22-year-old television, and a 14-year-old playset have gone viral on social media.

@readingwithjacks Returning my couch to costco ✨ #costcoreturns #costcotiktok #costco ♬ original sound - readingwithjacks

 

Costco members also get groceries and electronics at discounted prices and access to services such as hearing tests and home insurance.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
COSTCO
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.
4 hours ago
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
ECONOMY & WORK
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
The owner alleged that the firm wrongfully concealed the buyer's identity to get a $6 million discount.
5 hours ago
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
The guy explained that to afford a home in the current economy, one needs to make at least $52 per hour.
1 day ago
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
1 day ago
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
Mr Wonderful also forbids shared financial practice in his own family.
2 days ago
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
ECONOMY & WORK
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
2 days ago
Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million
Dubbed as the 'Gambling Doctor', Jarecki became one of the world’s foremost medical researchers in America
2 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
The 30-year old clip has resurfaced on social media and fans are going crazy over the actor's candour.
3 days ago
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
The vase is now among the other artifacts that were dropped off anonymously, heading back to its homeland.
3 days ago
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
4 days ago
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
4 days ago
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
ECONOMY & WORK
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
4 days ago
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
ECONOMY & WORK
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
The Virgin Group founder has seen incredible success and a fair share of failures as well.
4 days ago
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
The Arkansas woman said that the trick helped her win a lottery prize twice.
5 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
The freshman lost it all when he had to pronounce "Mythological Hero Achilles".
5 days ago
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
ECONOMY & WORK
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
This was less than the median down-payment of $34,000 that Americans paid last year.
6 days ago
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
Since Bitcoins were stored in digital wallets, for the next whole day, Koch frantically searched for the password to his wallet. 
7 days ago
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
ECONOMY & WORK
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
7 days ago
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
7 days ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
7 days ago