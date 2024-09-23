Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love

Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.

Costco has been a shopper's favorite for its fantastic deals and wide range of products. The only thing bugging customers is that they never know if the product they want will be available at their local store. However, this is about to change as Costco is set to roll out a feature in its app for its loyal members, Fox Business reported. Currently in beta testing, the tool called 'search warehouse inventory' will allow users to see if an item is available at their local Costco store, from the comfort of their home.

Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Danielle Villasana

The company has rolled out the "search warehouse inventory" tool on its mobile app. The tool is said to be in beta testing as of now and is available to only some customers. Social media posts in Costco groups began circulating about the feature back in June-July.

However, users seemed doubtful of how accurate the feature would be. "It will be interesting to see how accurate it is... I'm not holding my breath. (The grocery stores in my area are terrible in this.)," wrote u/Ellabee57.

The feature can be accessed by clicking the "warehouse" on the bottom of the app screen between "account" and "cart." Members can then select their stores to check out hours, and gas prices and access a search bar.

Through this, customers can search for items by product name or description to see if they are available at the local store. While it isn't clear when the tool will be available to all customers, Costco currently offers a similar tool on its website under the "My Warehouse" option.

Costco’s long-due plan to raise membership prices took effect at the beginning of this month, ending a seven-year streak of steady prices. The company raised its annual membership fees by $5 for Gold Star (individual), Business, and Business add-on members in the U.S. and Canada. These members will now by $65 annually instead of $60.

The cost of the Executive Memberships went up from $120 to $130. Lastly, the maximum annual 2% reward associated with the Executive Membership has gone up from $1,000 to $1,250. In its press release, the company said that the price increase will affect around 52 million memberships, over half of which are Executive memberships.

Annual Membership fees have been one of the biggest profit-generating areas for Costco. As per Abc7, last year, Costco earned $4.6 billion in revenue from memberships, a 2% increase from 2022. This figure is likely to increase further after the hike.

A shopper displays her Costco Wholesale membership card, 2002 | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle

At a time when brick-and-mortar retailers are desperate to lure shoppers, Costco enjoys an undying loyalty from its members. The company's eclectic sales and unbeatable prices have steadily brought in customers across its locations.

Apart from deals, features, and value, Costco members also enjoy protection from its generous return policy. Several stories of people returning a two-and-a-hald-year-old couch, a 22-year-old television, and a 14-year-old playset have gone viral on social media.

Costco members also get groceries and electronics at discounted prices and access to services such as hearing tests and home insurance.