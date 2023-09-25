Name Tracy Morgan Net Worth $70 Million Salary $1 Million+ Annual Income $6 Million+ Source of Income Comedy tours, acting roles in movies and TV shows, endorsement deals, and book sales Date of Birth 10 November, 1968 Age 54 Years Gender Male Profession Comedian, Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter, Voice Actor, Writer Nationality United States of America

Tracy Morgan, the renowned American comedian, actor, and author, has amassed a staggering net worth of $70 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey from humble beginnings to Hollywood fame is nothing short of inspirational. Let's delve into the sources of his income, his salary, endorsements, business ventures, and more.

Tracy Morgan's net worth primarily stems from his successful career in comedy and entertainment. Morgan started as a stand-up comedian in comedy clubs, earning his stripes and making audiences laugh with his unique style. This paved the way for his transition to television and film.

Morgan's career reached new heights when he became a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in 1996. His stint on the iconic show spanned eight seasons over seven years, contributing significantly to his earnings (he earned thousands per episode, per Forbes). His work on "30 Rock" created by his "SNL" co-star Tina Fey also added to his earnings. For the first season of "30 Rock," Morgan made over $1.5 million—an amount which grew to $2.2 million by 2012’s sixth season. He earned substantially from his stand-up performances, and his movie roles (especially in "Rio 2" before he met with a devastating accident in 2014) made him $5 million.

Apart from his entertainment career, Morgan has explored various business ventures. He released his memoir, "I Am the New Black" in 2009, which likely generated substantial revenue from book sales. Additionally, he has invested in real estate, buying and selling properties, including a mansion in Alpine.

Tracy Morgan's assets include a notable car collection featuring vehicles like the Ford Mustang, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes GLK, and Chevrolet Camaro. These high-end automobiles reflect his passion for cars and his penchant for the finer things in life. Furthermore, his real estate holdings, including the Alpine mansion, add considerable value to his assets.

Tracy Morgan's personal life has seen its share of highs and lows. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sabina, and together they raised three children. Unfortunately, Sabina passed away due to cancer in 2016. Tracy later married model Megan Wollover, with whom he had a daughter before filing for divorce in 2020.

His struggles with alcohol abuse have also been part of his personal journey. A near-fatal highway accident on June 7, 2014, left Morgan in a coma and his fellow comic James McNair dead after Morgan's tour bus was hit by a Wal-Mart truck. He was forced to take a temporary break from his career but his passion for comedy remained strong as he declared in an NBC Today interview in June 2015, “I'll get back to making you laugh. I promise you."

Tracy Morgan has received numerous nominations and awards throughout his career. He earned Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock." He also won a Golden Nymph award and a NAMIC Vision Award for "30 Rock." In 2018, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2022, Morgan was awarded the prestigious Entertainment Icon Award by The New York Friars Club.

FAQs

What is Tracy Morgan's current net worth?

Tracy Morgan's net worth is estimated at $70 million.

What are Tracy Morgan's notable television roles?

Tracy Morgan is well-known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock."

What awards has Tracy Morgan won?

Tracy Morgan has won several awards, including a Golden Nymph Award, a NAMIC Vision Award, and the Entertainment Icon Award from The New York Friars Club.

