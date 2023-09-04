Name Clint Eastwood Net Worth $375 Million Gender Male DOB May 31, 1930 Age 93 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film director, Film Producer, Politician, Composer, Pianist, Film Score Composer, Television producer, Businessperson, Investor

Clint Eastwood, an American actor, director, producer, and politician, possesses a net worth of $375 million. His journey to fame began with the TV series "Rawhide," but he truly achieved international recognition through his portrayal of the 'Man with No Name' in Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone's trilogy of Spaghetti Westerns during the 1960s. He further solidified his status as an iconic figure of masculinity and one of the most renowned film actors of all time with his role as the antihero cop Harry Callahan in the five "Dirty Harry" films spanning the 1970s and 1980s, among other early roles.

Also Read: Comedy Maestro Larry David Left ‘Seinfeld’ at the Peak of Its Popularity; What’s His Net Worth Today?

Box Office Mojo reports that films featuring Eastwood have collectively earned a staggering $1.81 billion domestically, averaging over $38.6 million per film.

Image Source: Recipient of the Fandango Fan Choice award for Favorite Film of 2014, 'American Sniper / Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Clint Eastwood's earnings from his film roles have seen significant growth over the years. For "Hang 'Em High," he received $400,000 along with 25% of the movie's net box office revenue. In 1968, he was offered $1 million for his role in "Coogan's Bluff," more than doubling his previous salary. His compensation for the 1968 movie "Where Eagles Dare" was $750,000. Eastwood's earnings reached $12 million for his part in "Every Which Way But Loose." By 1984, he was paid $5 million for his role in "City Heat," and in 1993, he earned $7 million for "In the Line of Fire."

Also Read: The Mastermind Behind ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’: How Did Filmmaker George Lucas Make His Billions?

Image Source: Actor/director Clint Eastwood attends the "Tribeca Talks - Directors Series: Clint Eastwood"/ Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Also Read: Hollywood Icon John Travolta Is an Actor, Singer, Producer and Dancer; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Clint Eastwood possesses an extensive real estate portfolio in California, which includes several remarkable properties:

-A 15,000-square-foot estate in Carmel-by-the-Sea, which he constructed at a cost of $20 million.

-A 6,136-square-foot residence in Bel Air.

The vast 1,067-acre Rising River Ranch in Burney.

-Another home located adjacent to his primary Bel Air residence.

-A 1.5-acre oceanfront property in Maui.

-A 5,700-square-foot house in Sun Valley, Idaho.

-In 2017, Eastwood put his Pebble Beach mansion on the market for $9.75 million. Property records reveal that this five-acre estate had last changed hands in 1994 for a price of $3.9 million.

Pebble Beach

In the late 1990s, Pebble Beach Golf Links was put up for sale by the Japanese-based company Lone Cypress, Co. Peter Ueberroth, former MLB commissioner, swiftly organized an investment group to acquire it. He first contacted his close friend and neighbor, Clint Eastwood, and their third primary partner was Richard Ferris, the former CEO of United Airlines.

Each of the three main partners contributed $20 million to the investment, and they attracted 132 private minority investors, including golf legend Arnold Palmer, who invested between $2 million and $10 million each. Despite offering a final price of $820 million, lower than a rival's $1 billion offer, Lone Cypress accepted their proposal because they could close the deal in just 10 days. Clint Eastwood's popularity in Japan likely helped. The deal was sealed in 1999, and over two decades, their investment tripled in value.

Twitter 8615 followers

Clint Eastwood married his first wife, Margaret Neville Johnson, in 1953. During their marriage, he had an affair that led to the birth of a child given up for adoption. Eastwood also had other affairs, including a lengthy one with Roxanne Tunis, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Kimber, in 1964. Interestingly, Johnson seemingly accepted the open nature of their marriage. Additionally, Eastwood had two children, Kyle and Alison, with Sondra Locke Eastman. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1984.

Image Source: Clint Eastwood as Inspector Harry Callahan / Screen Collection/Getty Images

In 1993, Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" won Best Picture and he won Best Director. He also received a nomination for Best Actor at the 65th Academy Awards. In 2004, "Mystic River" was nominated for Best Picture and Eastwood received a nomination for Best Director at the 76th Academy Awards In 2005, "Million Dollar Baby" won Best Picture, and Eastwood won Best Director at the 77th Academy Awards. He also received a nomination for Best Actor. In 2007, "Letters from Iwo Jima" received nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. In 2015, "American Sniper" was nominated for Best Picture at the 87th Academy Awards.

Director Clint Eastwood poses with his Oscar award for Best Director in "Million Dollar Baby" / Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

How many Oscars has Clint Eastwood won?

In all, Clint Eastwood has won five Academy Awards, including the Irving G. Thalberg Award.

What is Clint Eastwood famous for?

Clint Eastwood achieved international stardom when he played "The Man with No Name" in three Italian westerns.

How many times did Clint Eastwood marry?

Eastwood married twice—to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984 and to news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2004.

More from MARKETREALIST

From TV Star to Household Name as Morning Show Host; Here's Kelly Ripa's Journey and Net Worth

Mohamed Al-Fayed, The Billionaire Former Owner of Harrods, Dies at 94; What Was His Net Worth?