What is Chuck Norris' Net Worth?

Carlos Ray "Chuck" Norris is a prominent figure in Hollywood and is revered by action film enthusiasts worldwide. He is an actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, author, and above all, a martial arts expert. Prior to stardom in Hollywood, Norris had a highly successful military career. Chuck Norris currently has a net worth of $70 million.

Chuck Norris is estimated to earn approximately $2.5 million per month, per Sportskeeda, resulting in an annual income of around $30 million from various sources. In the 1970s, he earned $10,000 per film. In 1981, he earned $250,000 for his role in "An Eye for an Eye." In 1979, he received a salary of $125,000 for "A Force of One," per The Richest. His earnings in 1978 included a $40,000 salary for "Good Guys Wear Black," and in 1977, he earned $10,000 for his role in "Breaker! Breaker!"

Norris was the spokesperson for a crisis food supply brand Roundhouse Arrangements. Fiat Expert and Toyota have signed Chuck Norris as their image representative. He has written books like "Winning Tournament Karate," "Black Belt Patriotism: How to Reawaken America," "The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book: 101 of Chuck’s Favorite Facts and Stories," etc.

During the 2010s and beyond, Norris appeared in ads for various brands like World of Warcraft, T-Mobile, Hoegaarden, United Healthcare, Cerveza Poker, Toyota, and QuikTrip. In 2012, he and his wife founded CForce Bottling Co. after discovering an aquifer on his ranch. Norris became a Fiat ambassador in 2017.

In 2013, Chuck Norris listed his Dallas home for $1.2 million. This was the same house where he lived during his time on "Walker, Texas Ranger,". He co-owned it with his brother Aaron. The 7,362-square-foot residence boasts four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a theater, and a weight room, as well as its own private lake. The property also includes a separate building that served as a studio during the production of the TV show "Walker, Texas Ranger." Currently, Chuck Norris and his family reside at Lone Wolf Ranch in Navasota, Texas. They operate their water bottling company, CForce on a sprawling 1,000-acre grassland property there.

Chuck Norris is a fan of big trucks, and he even endorsed a Toyota Tacoma ad campaign featuring vehicles known for being as tough as him.

In December 1958, Chuck Norris, aged 18, married Dianne Holechek, who was 17 and whom he had met in high school two years prior. They had two sons together, Mike (born in 1962) and Eric (born in 1964). Norris also had a daughter from an affair in 1963, whom he didn't meet until she was 26. He and Holechek divorced in 1989. In late 1998, Norris married former model Gena O'Kelkey, who had two children from a previous marriage. They welcomed twins in late August 2001. As of 2017, Norris had 13 grandchildren.

Norris earned his nickname "Chuck" at 18 during his service in the U.S. Air Force, and it was actor Steve McQueen who encouraged him to pursue acting.

