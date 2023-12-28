Name Chow Yun-Fat Net Worth $200 Million Annual Income $20 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth May 18, 1955 Age 68 years Gender Male Profession Actor, screenwriter Nationality Chinese

Also Read: What Is Former Boxing Champion Freddie Roach's Net Worth?

Recognizable for his Roles in Iconic Films Such as "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon" and "Bulletproof Monk," Chow Yun-fat, the renowned actor from Hong Kong, has earned a net worth of $200 million through his successful career in both Asian and Western cinema. He is famous for his performances in Chinese action films like "A Better Tomorrow," "The Killer," and "Hard Boiled." In Hollywood, he is widely popular for playing Sao Feng in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End."

Actor Chow Yun Fat of Hong Kong is seen at ‘The Asian Filmmaker of the Year’ press conference at the 28th Busan International Film Festival | GettyImages | Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Chow Yun-Fat's income streams are diverse, comprising earnings from his acting career, endorsements, and business ventures. He initially signed an exclusive acting contract with Goldig Films in the 1970s. However, his breakthrough came with the 1980 TV series "The Bund" on TVB, making him a star throughout Asia.

Also Read: Najwa Karam's Life Changed After Winning a Singing Reality Show; Here's Her Net Worth

Despite success on TV, Chow aspired to become a film actor, but his early forays into low-budget films in the 1980s were unsuccessful. The turning point in his career came with the 1986 film "A Better Tomorrow," directed by John Woo, earning Chow his first Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Subsequently, he starred in numerous 'gun-fu' films, including "A Better Tomorrow II" in 1987, "The Killer" in 1989, and "Hard Boiled" in 1992.

Actor Chow Yun-Fat of Hong Kong and his wife Jasmine Tan | Photo by Han Myung-Gu | WireImage

Also Read: What Is 'Batman' Michael Keaton's Net Worth?

In 1984, Chow starred in the romantic blockbuster "Love in a Fallen City," earning widespread acclaim. His work in "An Autumn's Tale" was also appreciated by the audience. Then, in the mid-'90s, he ventured into Hollywood with films like "The Replacement Killers" and "The Corruptor." Later on, Chow Yun-Fat's role in the 2000 film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" garnered international acclaim and Oscar success.

Chow Yun-Fat's appearance as Sao Feng in the 2007 film "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" faced censorship in mainland China. In 2014, the actor returned to Hong Kong cinema with "From Vegas to Macau" and reprised his role in the sequels "From Vegas to Macau II" and "From Vegas to Macau III." then, in 2018, he co-starred with Aaron Kwok in "Project Gutenberg," earning another Best Actor nomination at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

Chow Yun-Fat during The 73rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States | GettyImages | Photo by SGranitz

In 1995, Chow acquired a $40 million, 5,000-square-foot home in Tai Au Mun, Clearwater Bay, Hong Kong. Although he renovated the property, he never occupied it, eventually listing it for $50 million in 2001.

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-Fat and Aaron Kwok attend Film 'Project Gutenberg' Premiere | Photo by Fred Lee | Getty Images

Chow Yun-Fat was born on May 18, 1955, in Lamma Island, Hong Kong, and left school to help support the family by doing odd jobs, including working as a postman and taxi driver at 17.

In 1983, Chow married actress Candice Yu, but the two decided to part ways just after nine months. He then exchanged vows with Jasmine Tan in 1986. Despite his wealth, he leads a modest life, often spotted eating at food stalls and using public transport.

In 2008, Chow published a book of his photos, which was sold at Louis Vuitton stores. Proceeds from the sale were dedicated to victims of the Sichuan earthquake. In 2014, he completed a half marathon in under 2 hours 30 minutes and voiced support for the Umbrella Movement advocating for universal suffrage in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-Fat attends the Film 'Project Gutenberg' Premiere | Photo by Fred Lee | Getty Images

- 3x Hong Kong Film Awards

- People's Choice Awards

- 2x Golden Horse Film Festival awards

- The San Diego Film Critics Society Awards

- The Shanghai International Film Festival

- Golden Angel for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Project Gutenberg (2019)

- 28th Busan International Film Festival: The Asian Filmmaker of the Year

How did Chow Yun-fat start his career?

Chow Yun-fat began his career as a television actor with TVB after being accepted as an actor trainee.

What is Chow Yun-fat's approach to wealth?

Despite his wealth, Chow Yun-fat leads a modest lifestyle, emphasizing a peaceful mindset.

What are Chow Yun-fat's notable film roles?

Chow Yun-fat is acclaimed for roles in films like "A Better Tomorrow," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," and "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End."

Is Chow Yun-fat involved in charity?

Chow Yun-fat published a book to support earthquake victims and has even expressed a desire to donate his entire fortune.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to Netflix's 'Inside Man': Stanley Tucci's Evolution and Net Worth

Tom Felton is Remembered as Draco Malfoy From the 'Harry Potter' Films; Here's His Net Worth