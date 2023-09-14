What Is 'Burlesque' Star Cher's Net Worth?

Name Cher Networth $360 Million Salary $30 Million Sources of Income Albums, Singing Performances DOB May 20, 1946 Age 77 Gender Female Profession American singer Nationality American

Also Read: What Is Actor-Singer Emma Roberts' Net Worth?

Cher, the legendary American singer, actress, and television personality, has amassed a remarkable net worth of $360 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her enduring career, spanning several decades has seen her conquer the realms of music, film, television and even fashion. Cher's influence and achievements have made her a true cultural icon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher (@cher)

Cher's wealth is the result of her multifaceted career. She began her journey as one-half of the iconic musical duo, Sonny & Cher. Their hit single "I Got You Babe" propelled them to stardom and their first studio album, "Look at Us" achieved a feat previously accomplished only by the Beatles and Elvis Presley. However, Cher's solo career also thrived alongside her work with Sonny. Her singles, including "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" sold millions of copies, solidifying her status as a solo artist.

Her television career soared with shows like "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" and her own show, "Cher." Cher's Las Vegas residency from 1980 to 1982 earned her a whopping $300,000 per week, highlighting her enduring appeal as an entertainer. Cher's acting career is equally impressive, with notable roles in films such as "Moonstruck" for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress, "Mask," "The Witches of Eastwick" and "Burlesque."

Also Read: What Is Cricketer Virat Kohli's Net Worth?

Throughout her career, Cher's earnings have been substantial. Her Las Vegas residency alone earned her a weekly income of $300,000 during the early '80s. Additionally, her film roles commanded significant salaries, contributing to her impressive net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher (@cher)

Also Read: From Hand-Crafting Shoes to Becoming a Global Fashion Icon: Jimmy Choo’s Rise to an Incredible Net Worth

Cher has done brand endorsements and supported political personalities. She even endorsed Paulette Jordan for Governor of Idaho.

Cher's entrepreneurial spirit extends to the world of fashion and fragrances. She starred in fashion campaigns, including Dsquared2's spring/summer advertising campaign in 2020. Cher also launched two fragrances, Cher Eau de Couture and Uninhibited. During a period of health challenges, she engaged in infomercials, which have estimated to earned her nearly $10 million.

Cher's luxurious properties include a Beverly Hills estate, a stunning condo in Sierra Towers and an opulent Italian Renaissance-style mansion in Malibu. The Malibu property, perched on a 1.7-acre bluff-top, boasts a 13,000 square-foot main house, a tennis court, a pool, and a guest house. The mansion was listed for an astounding $85 million in 2023. The lavish Italian villa in Malibu valued at $50-70 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher (@cher)

2021 $320 Million 2022 $350 Million 2023 $360 Million

Cher's personal life is as intriguing as her professional one. She married Sonny Bono in 1969 with whom she had a child, Chaz Bono. Following their divorce, Cher dated David Geffen, Gene Simmons, Eric Stoltz, Tom Cruise and Richie Sambora. In recognition of her remarkable career, Cher has received numerous awards, including a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and even a Cannes Film Festival award. She holds the distinction of being the only artist to have won all of these prestigious accolades.

Cher's net worth is an impressive $360 million.

What are Cher's primary sources of income?

Cher's primary sources of income include her music career, film roles, television appearances, endorsements, and real estate investments.

Has Cher won any major awards?

Yes, Cher has won numerous major awards, including a Grammy, an Emmy, an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, and a Cannes Film Festival award.

More from MARKETREALIST

Dakota Fanning Enjoyed Early Fame Before Starring in ‘Twilight’; What’s Her Net Worth?

Here are 10 Most Lucrative Book Deals That Celebrities Bagged for Their Tell-All Memoirs